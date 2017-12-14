More strategies for fighting the holiday bulge

WE are thick into the season of endless feasting. This is quite evident from the all too familiar yuletide carols being blared out at malls and other public spaces. In the weeks to come, this will become all too apparent as our pants begin to tighten from attending all the parties and indulging in the Christmas treats sent our way by friends and well-wishers.

While we don’t mind the holiday glee and Christmas spirit, the pants, tightening part I’m sure most of us will want to avoid altogether.

It’s one of those predictable cycles. Gain some weight in December then resolve to shed some of it off by January in preparation for summer.

Well, this does not always have to be the case. Here are some simple strategies to prevent unwanted flab from taking residence in our bodies, particularly the mid-section, in the season of giving.

Prepare healthy Christmas meals

Healthy does not always have to be bland and tasteless. Should you be hosting Christmas meals for friends, try to make healthier choices and encourage others to do the same. You do not have to serve up boiled chicken breasts and sweet potato. After all, it’s Christmas—you do not want to be labeled some kind of fitness Scrooge. Go for grilled or roast instead of fried. Utilize herbs and spices to liven up the taste as an alternative to rich, creamy sauces. Use whole-wheat bread instead of the usual white. Using whole-wheat pasta for your spaghetti won’t hurt either. There are oodles of good, healthy choices to consider—baked salmon, hearty salads, grilled meat and seafood. The key is to provide healthier choices while still having the less-healthy holiday staples we have come to know.

Sample a little bit of everything

Yes, you read that right. We can taste everything, but in bite-sized portions. Tables laden with all sorts of enticing goodies are a feast for the eyes and stimulate our appetites in ways unheard of. Tasting a little bit of everything is a good eating strategy. We get to taste most of what’s being offered and not feel left out, as opposed to avoiding any and all of those treats, which may have us feeling deprived, leading to a binge-eating spree afterward. We wouldn’t like that at all. Sample a little bit of everything to satisfy your curiosity. Be the judge of what a little bit is. It’s okay, I trust you.

Boost your metabolism before a big meal

There is always that Christmas party that you know serves up all the irresistible food. You gladly concede this one knowing that the food is worth it. Your best bet when faced with such a challenge that it makes your knees tremble is to prepare for battle. Rev up your metabolism in preparation for the big meal. Do a quick run around the block or lift some weights within two hours before indulging yourself. You want to put your metabolism into over-drive to prepare for the big feast. Exercising before a meal puts your body in fat-burning mode thus mitigating the effects of a caloric meltdown.

Water up

Water, the elixir of life, is always your friend. While drinking adequate amounts is on any to-do list relating to health and fitness, it cannot be over emphasized that you must drink 8 to 10 glasses of water a day. Water burns fat and flushes out toxins from our bodies. And believe me, there will be an abundance of toxins in our system from all the celebrating. You will need to be well-hydrated now more than ever. Drinking water before and during heavy meals will also help keep us fuller, lowering the possibility of over-eating. So drink up in copious amounts. Fruit juices, sodas and other party drinks are not good substitutes. Stick to the calorie-free goodness of water.

So there, with these simple tips in mind, let’s try to keep those pants from tightening further for the remainder of the year.