Hospitality expert’s quest for the best continues at Clark

“Work from the heart, and let’s make sure that we care.” This is how Patrick Beck, general manager of Quest Hotel and Conference Center Clark and of the Mimosa golf course, describes how he managed to run the twin property at a time, “when the brand is still in its toddler stage.”

“When I got here in April last year, I was informed that there will be a series of renovations, as the management wants to embrace the Quest brand and introduce to the public its unique premise. I knew that it will be tough operating the hotel while having these major changes, but I embraced the challenge. I also looked deeper and observed my team. I already believed in them, but I knew that I need to make the team firmer.”

Beck’s principle is to spearhead the twin property with a new wave of optimism to the estate and its people. The French national came to the Philippines for the first time in 2017 to call the shots and lend his knowledge, talent and expertise. His love for seeking new challenges, venturing into new worlds, sharing his experiences and training people has definitely led him to his newest responsibility in this side of the Mimosa leisure estate.

As a seasoned hotelier, Beck brings with him many years of successful stints in the hospitality industry in various parts of the world, including his homeland France, the United States, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia and Africa.

He had an early exposure in the industry—starting from his parents, in the quaint family restaurant that they owned. With a chef for a father, the young Patrick took up hospitality and management courses by day and trained further by interning in different restaurants and hotels after classes.

He fulfilled his dream to become a chef in the US, where he had a lengthy stay. From there he breezed through different hotel departments, taking on multiple and varied responsibilities over the years as food and beverage director, front office manager, housekeeping manager and room division manager; and finally becoming the hotel manager of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

As a former member of the French military himself, he also brings with him experiences that instill discipline, responsibility, teamwork and respect for authority. These are also the values that he sought to impart to his team for the past 14 months, and he believes that he has been successful at doing it. “I have about 400 employees here, and I can tell that I am surrounded by a good group of people who share the vision, passion and who understand what the company is creating: An invigorating business and leisure landscape in this side of northern Philippines,” he said.

This goal is not just for Beck but for the whole Filinvest, as well. “Filinvest trusted me with this responsibility. They allowed me to run this multimillion property so, for every decision I make, I always make sure that it is aligned to the legacy they want to build,” he stressed out.

To become more inclined to this goal, Beck shared that his sales and marketing team has already prepared some tricks up their sleeves, and they are ready to roll it out before even the competition begins. “Both the hotel and the golf will offer you extraordinary experiences that will leave you wanting for more,” he revealed.

Aside from packages and promotions, Patrick told the BusinessMirror that the Quest Hotel is almost in top form with the addition of the executive lounge on the seventh-floor level, the first-ever executive lounge in Clark, Pampanga, with a majestic view of the Mimosa Golf Course. Café Mequeni will also be opening its door soon, showcasing live-station sections, such as Asian, sushi counter, grill, pizza, pasta and Kapampangan. Furthermore, the fitness center, which is named eQuinox, will have its own cross-fit area. Other wellness-related activities are also in the works, so guests can have value-added experience in their stay.

The Quest for the best

Beck aims for Quest Hotel to be recognized as the best. The hotel is already a choice destination for business functions and staycations. Its meeting rooms are set up with the latest board-room equipment, providing an excellent venue for all meeting and conference needs. Its grand ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,000 people, is the ideal place for your social gatherings, expos, exhibits and conventions.

Clark, a growing hub of a wide spectrum of businesses, aviation and tourism, is included in the Build, Build, Build project of the current administration. As the government is prepping up the Clark Freeport Zone with several flagship infrastructure projects to bolster economic activity in the former US military base, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City joins in by coming up with an integrated, balanced and eco-centric masterplanned community.

Beck is eager to be working in this emerging market, which he believes can be one of the Philippines’s biggest growth drivers. “Clark is organized, clean [and] has a lot of businesses. Because of my work I’ve never been to many parts of the Philippines, but I love it here. I am happy that I am part of this beautiful beginning,” he said.

Filinvest Mimosa+: Promoting growth in the north

Filinvest Mimosa+ takes pride in a 201-hectare expanse of lush landscape with an abundance of mature trees. Awarded with a long-term 50-year lease, the Filinvest Group continues to fulfill its plans of redeveloping the estate, as it takes into account four major components: Leisure, business, residential and nature.

Integral to this plan is its 3.6-hectare sustainable office campus, dubbed “Workplus”, set amid lush greenery that is conducive to both work and wellness; and aimed at bringing in more business to Clark and helping increase employment in Pampanga. Six office buildings are set to rise in Workplus within the next six years. Currently, two office buildings, called 1 Workplus and 2 Workplus, are already complete and ready to welcome corporations that are looking to expand their business in Central Luzon.

In addition to the office campus, its vision includes a lifestyle mall and an al fresco retail strip, which will soon be home to various boutiques and unique dining concepts. Then, there’s the events grounds and pavillion for meetings, incentives, conferences and events, and a residential phase that will offer a beautiful countryside-living space.

The project also includes the renovation of the existing Quest Hotel and Conference Center Clark, and two golf courses and villas. The hotel serves both short- and long-staying guests, while the 150-hectare golf course serves as the centerpiece that draws a steady stream of guests to the estate.

“What excites me the most is to see these grandiose developments come to life, and I’m also proud to be one of the pioneers. Working for Filinvest Mimosa + would definitely be one of the highlights of my career,” Beck added.