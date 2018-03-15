Embracing the fitness mind-set

That first step may, indeed, be the most difficult one to take in successfully embarking on your fitness journey.

Any transformation will have to begin in your head. Once you have a vision of what you hope to achieve, your mind will be empowered to tow the rest of the body in achieving what it has envisioned.

Some of us will want to shed a few pounds, trim a few inches here and there. Others may want to make more drastic transformations, from carrying a morbidly obese body to having the body of a fitness model. All of this can and will be achieved but you will have to make an unyielding commitment to embrace the fitness mind-set and stayfocused on your end game.

This determined mind-set will have you in a near state of madness. You will wake up earlier than the rest. You will train insane and set aside all excuses. Complaining about the additional work you have to do will be a thing of the past. Your mind is primed for success; the body will have no choice but to follow.

When you are in that zone, every repetition, every step you take will have a purpose. There will be no wasted reps, no wasted sets. There will be a sense of purpose in each and every movement. Every grunt, every bead of sweat takes you closer to the prize.

In this state, you will make peace with the pain and see it as a pathway to making gains toward achieving your fitness goals.

When you feel like quitting, clench your teeth, slant your eyes, put on your game face and soldier on. Complaining about a difficult workout and opting to snooze never moved anyone closer to their fitness goals.

Treat food as a friend. See and utilize it as a means to physically fuel the body to dance to the mind’s music. You will not starve yourself but, rather, make sensible and informed choices. Empty calories that serve no purpose except to derail you from your goal will have to go for now.

Sure, that sweet treat may satiate you in the short term, but remember that making those disciplined sacrifices toward reaching a supreme, all-encompassing goal carries with it a satisfying reward that will linger long after the sugar rush is gone.

Train to reign, not to complain. You may not know it yet, but there’s that fire raging within you. Fan those flames and get down to work.