CEO Blog–March 2018: New Beginnings

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our revamped Asian Tour web site. The updated site features a layout that is more engaging and aesthetically pleasing. We have also tweaked the way the content is presented so that you can access information that matters to you optimally. Our team had plenty of ideas when we started conceptualising the web site back in August last year, but eventually, we’ve decided to recreate the site from the ground up; one that is designed with key stakeholders of the Asian Tour—our members, fans and the media—in mind.

The web site is still in its infancy so inevitably we will face some glitches as the development team is still migrating data from the previous site. We are aiming to have the site running at full speed by the end of April. The mobile applications for both Android and iOS will also be ready by then as they are in the final stages of development.

Speaking of the web site, we are pleased to welcome FootJoy as a new Web Partner. As part of their partnership to the Asian Tour, FootJoy is providing our staff with all-weather apparel that combines form and function.

On the tournament front, we made our most significant announcement in many years! I’m thrilled to announce the Asian tour will return as a sanctioning partner of the Volvo China Open for the first time since 2008. The tournament will be contested from April 26 to 29 at Beijing Topwin Golf and Country Club. The negotiations were lengthy and multifaceted which resulted in our return to this important iconic tournament. At least 30 players from the Asian Tour will get the chance to compete in the lucrative CNY 20 million ($3.15 million) event, alongside golfers from the European Tour and the China Golf Association.

I would like to give my heartfelt congratulations to Kiradech Aphibarnrat for winning the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth. The 2013 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner flew into Perth on Wednesday evening, went straight into the tournament without playing a practice round and emerged victorious at the end of Sunday. He was on the verge of being eliminated after the stroke play rounds, but rallied when it mattered. The proceedings at this year’s tournament in Australia has proven just how exciting this innovative sixes format can be.

I was in Queenstown, New Zealand where our Chairman Jimmy Masrin competed with his son and our Asian Tour member Danny Masrin in another unique format tournament. There were 31 players in the field here and those members who made the long trip enjoyed the beautiful scenery and incredible two courses that hosted the tournament.

The Asian Tour was in New Delhi for the Hero Indian Open, where Shubhankar Sharma set a new course record at the Gary Player layout of the DLF Golf and Country Club before securing another top-10 finish in his professional career. After India, the Tour will swing to East Asia for the Panasonic Open Japan, Volvo China Open and the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Korea. The upcoming months are going to be another exciting period for our members and staff. Once again, thank you for your support to the Asian Tour.

Best regards,

Josh Burack

#whereitsAT