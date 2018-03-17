Blood Red Waterproof Pouches: The ideal solution for the year-round golfer

As golfers, we are often beset by the elements, especially in the Philippines, as we golf well into the wet season. In these times, we are challenged to keep our mobile phones and other digital devices dry and functioning, as we continue our pursuit of the little white ball.

So far, solutions have been largely makeshift. These range from Ziplock bags to those disposable mobile-phone bags that are so popular with tourists on our beaches. Both are temporary and prone to failure. Unfortunately, failure in this instance could lead to the ultimate failure of your phone.

Enter Blood Red Clothing. Their products are designed with unique features and use materials, finishes, and accessories typical of luxury goods. The brand is the brainchild of David Harris, a lifelong sailor who drives the team to cook up great ideas for products that are at home on the high seas or the golf course.

Blood Red Clothing’s dry pouches for mobile phones are a great product. They are 100-percent waterproof and are available with or without a jack for headphones. They’re made with thermoplastic polt urethane for its clarity and resistance to the elements. They’re perfect for those times that you just have to listen to music in the midst of a rainstorm.

Blood Red Clothing’s waterproof pouches retail for P1,300 without the jack and P1,450 with it. They’re available in a variety of colors and can be found at ROX Bonifacio High Street and on their web site www.bloodredclothing.com.