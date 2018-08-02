BASF advances capabilities in infant nutrition

NEWTRITION, BASF’s human nutrition brand, will launch 2’-fucosyllactose, a human milk oligosaccharide for the infant nutrition market by early 2019. HMOs are a unique group of carbohydrates naturally found in human breast milk with 2’-FL being the most abundant.

BASF has successfully mastered the complete in-house development of 2’-FL from strain to downstream processing using a specifically stable HMO fermentation strain designed for large-scale production. The German-based production provides the flexibility to enable high-quality global rollout that will consistently meet customer needs. BASF has received EU Novel Food approval for 2’-FL and is currently supporting regulatory clearance to facilitate access to other key markets.

Human milk is the gold standard for infant nutrition. When compared with infant formula, breastfeeding leads to favorable growth patterns, immune functions, cognitive development as well as positive long-term outcomes. For mothers who are unable to breastfeed, adding 2’-FL to infant milk formula is a substantial step in narrowing the functional gap between mother’s milk and breast milk substitutes.

Research findings suggest that 2’-fucosyllactose supports the development of a healthy gut microbiome and immune system, may protect against allergic diseases, and plays a role in the development of normal brain functions and cognition. Based on the ability to quench mucosal inflammation, 2’-FL is a promising ingredient for digestive health.

“The development of HMOs is a breakthrough in the nutritional improvement of infant formulas. 2’-fucosyllactose will open up new opportunities to strengthen a child’s health beginning with infancy and even beyond that,” said François Scheffler, senior vice president, BASF Human Nutrition. “Newtrition is committed to being at the scientific forefront of advancing nutrition and this launch is just the first step in the development of Newtrition’s HMO portfolio for infant nutrition initially and also dietary supplements in the near future.”

Newtrition, one of the market leaders in the human nutrition industry, offers a broad portfolio of essential nutrients including vitamins, carotenoids and high concentrate omega-3 fatty acids.