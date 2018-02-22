25 Foods That Improve Your Health, Lower Risk of Diabetes

Conclusion

10 Flax seed. Flax seed is effective in reducing hemoglobin A1C in persons with type 2 diabetes, and give them a measure of average blood-sugar levels for over two to three months. A sharp drop in fasting blood-glucose levels, total cholesterol, triglycerides and low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol was observed among people with type 2 diabetes who supplemented their diets with ground flaxseed.

11 Garlic. For thousands of years, garlic has been used as a medicine and flavoring agent in cooking. It has been used to treat high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure and cancers. As per studies, letting garlic rest for 10 minutes before it is used in cooking enhances its cancer-fighting properties. Chop or crush the garlic to enhance the active compounds and sulfide compounds.

12 Turmeric. Turmeric contains curcumin, the active ingredient that regulates fat metabolism in the body. This compound has the power to reverse insulin resistance, high blood sugar and high cholesterol and other symptoms linked to obesity. It has been used in Indian cuisine for thousands of years to fight cancer-causing cells and in many Ayurvedic medicines.

13 Melons. Melons come in many varieties including watermelon, cantaloupe, muskmelon, honeydew, casaba, crenshaw, Persian and pepino. Watermelon is rich in the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect against some cancers and cell damage associated with heart disease. The American Heart Association has certified fresh watermelon as being low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

14 Walnuts. Walnuts contain antioxidant, anticancer, antiviral and anti-high cholesterol properties, which help stop and reverse the progression of diabetes and heart disease. Most nuts also contain some heart-healthy substances like L-arginine, omega-3, fiber, vitamin E and phytochemicals. Eating 2 ounces of mixed nuts daily decreases blood-sugar levels and LDL cholesterol.

15 Oatmeal. Oatmeal is more nutritious than many other foods high in starch. The soluble fiber in oatmeal helps prevent the rise in blood glucose by delaying digestion and providing a barrier to digestive enzymes and absorptive surfaces. Steel-cut oatmeal has a dense, thick texture. Oats are low on the glycemic index, which helps regulate blood-sugar.

16 Quinoa. Quinoa is effective in preventing blood-sugar surges and delaying hunger. It is high in carbohydrates, folate, fiber, magnesium, manganese, iron and vitamin B6, and very low in sodium. Among the 150 different varieties, white, red and black quinoa are the most common types in the United States.

17 Raspberries. Raspberries contain plenty of dietary fibers partly due to their edible seeds. They are high in ellagic acid, which may prevent insulin resistance, reduce blood sugar and counter inflammation. The American Diabetic Association lists raspberries as a superfood, and the American Heart Association’s endorses the berries.

18 Red grapefruit. Red grapefruits pack more antioxidants and health benefits than white grapefruits. As they are rich in vitamin C and soluble fiber, they find a place in the list of superfoods identified by the American Diabetes Association. However, since grapefruits can interact with certain drugs like statin and anti-arrhythmic medications, it is better to consult your doctor before you indulge.

19 Red onions. Red onions contain more antioxidant properties than yellow and white onions. It’s high flavonoid content has triggered research on the connection between their properties and cardiovascular diseases, cancer and asthma. The flavonoid called quercetin found in onions may lower the risk of these chronic illnesses.

Red bell peppers. When green bell peppers are allowed to ripen, they turn red in color. They are a rich source of vitamins A and C, and lycopene. Together, they boost overall health and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and some types of cancers. Red bell peppers are among the vegetables with the highest amounts of antioxidants.

21 Soy. Soy products are a known source of high-quality protein that is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. It also contains niacin, folate, zinc, potassium, iron and alpha-linolenic acid, a fatty acid that can be converted into omega-3 fatty acids. It also has the potential to reduce serum cholesterol levels.

22 Spinach. The secret behind Popeye’s bulging biceps, this leafy vegetable is high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant used by the body to produce vitamin A. Beta-carotene also protects cells from free-radical damage. People who eat spinach and other leafy vegetables regularly, reduce their chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

23 Sweet potatoes. Baked sweet potatoes are far more effective in controlling blood-sugar level surge, compared to baked white potatoes. Sweet potatoes are full of nutrients and soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol and slows digestion. They are packed with carotenoids, orange and yellow pigments that promote the body’s insulin response. The compound chlorogenic acid also helps reduce insulin resistance.

24 Cinnamon. Cinnamon is high in chromium, a mineral that enhances the effects of insulin. This oriental spice helps reduce blood-sugar levels. Consuming cinnamon regularly significantly reduces fasting blood-sugar levels among people with type 2 diabetes. It is also full of antioxidants called polyphenols, which prevent free radicals from causing cancer, reduces systemic inflammation and keeps diabetes and heart diseases at bay.

25 Olive oil. Considered as one of the healthiest oils for human consumption, olive oil contains high amounts of anti-inflammatory components. The healthy fat present in olive oil prevents insulin resistance. It is a crucial ingredient in numerous Mediterranean dishes, which is probably why people who follow a Mediterranean diet have low rates of heart disease and diabetes.

So, choose as many foods as possible from the list above and include them in your diabetes food plan. This will not only help you to keep diabetes in check, but also contribute to your overall health and keep diseases away.

