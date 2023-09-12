PGH Foundation holds biennial art auction on September 26

Art collectors, enthusiasts and philanthropists will once again try to outbid each other for the acquisition of choice works of art from the country’s national and other well-known artists in the upcoming 8th Biennial Art Auction to be conducted by the PGH Medical Foundation Inc. (PGHMFI) at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

PGHMFI is a non-stock, non-profit organization founded in 1997 by a group doctors, nurses and some business leaders during the term of Dr. Antonio M. Montalban, Philippine General Hospital (PGH) director, to assist PGH achieve its mandate of providing excellent health care to the poorest of the poor patients of the hospital. The Foundation became fully operational in 2003 under the leadership of Dr. Gregorio T. Alvior, Jr. who was then appointed as president of the Foundation.

The PGHMFI will showcase the magnificent collections of art pieces from famous artists, namely:

A. National Artist Fernando Amorsolo

B. National Artist Arturo Luz

C. Juvenal Sanso, known as the Master of Visual Artistry

D. Ramon Orlina, a Contemporary Filipino Glass Sculptor

E. Marge Organo, a Female Glass Sculptor

F. Other equally well-known artists.

Mrs. Diana Joanne D. Liwanag, Art Auction chairperson, who said the Foundation expects to net some P5 million to help sustain its medical assistance program for PGH indigent in-patients, which reached 31,336 charity admissions, in 2018.

In a media interview, Dr. Telesforo E. Gana Jr., PGHMFI chairman and president, cited the valuable support and involvement of the country’s artists to help sustain the Foundation’s fundraising activities.

For more details, please refer to Ms. Lourdes de la Rea and Mr. Victor Zoleta at 85362874.