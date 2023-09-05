Pinoy, Aussie troops conduct tactical casualty combat care

As part of its ongoing training to make both services interoperable in the battlefield, Philippine Army (PA) and Royal Australian Army Medical Corps (RAAMC) medics conducted a so-called tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) also known as TC3 during the ongoing “Exercise Carabaroo 2023” on September 3.

In a statement released on Monday, PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Filipino and RAAMC medics practiced TC3 during assault operations at the Channel Island, Northern Territory, Australia on September 3.

“TCCC or TC3 is a set of guidelines for trauma life support in pre-hospital combat medical care designed to reduce preventable deaths, while maintaining operation success,” he added.

During this period, Trinidad said first responders are trained to prioritize care to save lives by addressing the most critical injuries and emphasizing rapid and effective medical intervention on the battlefield.

“The exercise is part of the ongoing Exercise Carabaroo 2023 that strengthens tactical coordination and increases survivability, lethality, command, and control within the urban environment, while enhancing the interoperability of multinational combined arms teams,” he added.

The PA earlier said that it has deployed 138 troops to participate in the three-week “Exercise Carabaroo 2023,” which will take place from August 23 to September 9.

Participating Filipino soldiers are from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, First Scout Ranger Regiment, and the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne).

Exercises will be held at Robertson Barracks, Tiwi Islands, Gunn Point, and Channel Island in Darwin.

Exercise Carabaroo is part of the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade’s Exercise Predator’s Run, a multinational training activity that simulates littoral combined arms maneuvers in a large-scale force-on-force environment.

The exercise aims to contribute to the command’s capability development and capacity building as well as to provide an excellent opportunity for participating units to further develop interoperability in a complex operating environment.