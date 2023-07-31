Brawner Jr. says joint military exercises with China, Vietnam remain a possibility

The country’s holding of joint military exercises with China or even Vietnam is not impossible as such exercises could be considered as acts of diplomacy and part of efforts to prevent war with the country’s neighbors or any other countries, according to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.

The top military commander issued the statement on Sunday when asked about the possibility of military activities with Beijing, which is disputing the country’s West Philippine Sea or its exclusive economic zone, parts of which it has even occupied or has maintained its regular presence.

Vietnam is also a claimant of South China Sea’s portion along with Taiwan and Malaysia, and whose all claims fall within China’s expansive nine-dash line claims.

“We are not closing our possibilities, our prospect as the President mentioned is that we are friends to all, enemies to none. We have what we call military diplomacy and so we also need to talk, go into discussions with various partners, military activities,” Brawner told radio station DZBB.

“We are maintaining this because, really, our objective is to prevent war. While we prepare for war, possible war, our objective really is to prevent war,” he explained.

China has proposed to hold military exercises with the country, an offer that Brawner disclosed during a recent event in Mandaluyong City marking the anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army, which he attended.

The United States and the Philippines announced early this year that they will resume joint patrols, with the activities even covering the West Philippine Sea. The patrols are seen to begin later this year.

Other countries like Australia and Japan have also expressed interest in joining the patrols in order to check China’s aggressive activities in the South China Sea.

Early this year, Coast Guards from the US, Japan and the Philippines have carried out joint exercises in Luzon.

Brawner called on Filipinos to work together and to help in the defense of the country because while the uniformed services are always ready, it could not defend on their own the country’s territory, likening it to the war in Ukraine wherein citizen- soldiers are helping in defending the country against Russia.

“The problem of defending the country is not only a problem of the police or our uniformed services. This is all our problem, that is why we need to work together to defend the country and make it progressive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brawner met generals and flag officers from the US who comprised its US CAPSTONE Pacific 23-4 program and discussed the vital role of the AFP in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The interaction was vital in giving the delegates first-hand insights to national defense and security objectives of the AFP and its position in the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said military public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto.

“During their meeting, General Brawner Jr. answered questions from the course fellows, mainly his priorities as the new CSAFP, future plans for the AFP modernization program, international defense and security engagements, takeaways from PHL-US exercises and trainings, and policies pertaining the West Philippine Sea,” Ileto added.

Ileto said the 19 delegates were led by retired Admiral Harry Harris, former US Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and former commander of the then US Pacific Command.

Capstone is a 5-week course for newly selected generals and flag officers that will equip them with a comprehensive understanding of joint doctrine and the principles of the “Joint Operational Art.”

Affront of natl sovereignty

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), meanwhile urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to unconditionally reject China’s proposal for a joint military exercise with the AFP, saying the activity will be an affront to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The group was reacting to the proposal conveyed by the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian during last week’s 96th People’s Liberation Army (PLA) celebration.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Brawner said the AFP is open to any country that wants to help the Philippines, including China. He said the Philippines military is trying to develop its own defense industry through the Self-Reliance Posture Program, including China.

However, he said the AFP leadership is currently looking into the proposal.

“We demand the Marcos administration to unconditionally reject this proposed military deal with China, as this is a blatant insult to our integrity as a nation. We cannot simply allow Chinese military forces, who are already present in our territorial waters, to legally conduct military exercises with Filipino troops in our own land,” Ronnel Arambulo, Pamalakaya vice chairperson said in a statement.

Image credits: Philippine Coast Guard via AP





