Undefeated De La Salle adds to Ateneo’s preseason woes

DE LA SALLE University continued its unbeaten run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after piling onto the misery of archrival Ateneo with a 72-59 romp Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Evan Nelle led the Green Archers to their eighth win in as many games in Group II, collecting 12 points, seven assists and three rebounds, while Joshua David contributed 11 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench as they sent their fierce foes to 0-3.

“It really doesn’t make us UAAP [University Athletic Association of the Philippines] champion by going 8-0 and beating Ateneo. It doesn’t mean anything,” said head coach Topex Robinson following his first experience of the rivalry game. “But it’s always good to see our team put on the floor what we prepared for.”

From a tied tally of 26-all late in the second quarter, Nelle fueled a 17-6 drive that propelled La Salle in front, 43-32, at the 6:46 mark of the third period. The Blue Eagles could only come as close as 13, 52-65, with five minutes remaining only to see David fire all but two points in a 7-0 counter for a 72-52 advantage in the Green Archers’ favor.

“I always remind myself how grateful I am to coach De La Salle. I see in (our guards) what really kept me playing and then coaching e. It’s perseverance,” said Robinson.

Mark Nonoy added in 11 points and six rebounds and Kevin Quiambao chipped in 11 points and six rebounds as De La Salle claimed the first quarterfinal slot in the preseason tournament.

They now set their sights on second-running St. Clare College of Caloocan (4-1), the last team standing in their way of a sweep of the group phase, on May 31.

Ateneo tries again for that elusive breakthrough on June 2 against Far Eastern University.

Kai Ballungay showed the way for Ateneo with 18 points and six rebounds.

Mapua University claimed back-to-back wins after a 71-61 escape over San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Kobe Dalisay stepped up with 17 points built on five treys, Warren Bonifacio chimed in 12 points and five boards, while Adrian Nocum had 10 as the Cardinals ascended to a 5-2 record in Group I.

Alex Desoyo led the Golden Stags (2-5) with 15 points.

In the first game, University of the East snapped a three-game skid with a 67-59 victory over Centro Escolar University.

Delvion Jackson produced a double-double of 16 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals as the Red Warriors moved up to 3-4 in Group II.

But the Red Warriors still had to fend off a challenge from the Scorpions as their 13-point lead dwindled to as low as four, 63-59, in the final minute before Noy Remogat, who went 10-of-11 from the line for 15 points, five dimes, and four boards, put the game on lock from the charity stripe.

Franz Diaz led CEU (1-5) with 14 points and four rebounds.