Mang Inasal hailed as ‘best-tasting chicken inasal’ in PHL

Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal is recognized by Filipinos as the best-tasting grilled chicken in the country, based on a recent imagery survey conducted by a third-party market research agency.

Held from November to December 2022, the nationwide study asked 800 consumers which grilled chicken they consider best-tasting, among other characteristics. Results showed that over 90% of the respondents pointed to Mang Inasal for having the best-tasting grilled chicken among 40 other brands the consumers were aware of.

“It’s inspiring to know that the people appreciate what we have been working hard for at Mang Inasal for the past 20 years — which is to give our customers the best-tasting Chicken Inasal every day,” said Mang Inasal Business Unit head Mike V. Castro. “This will surely keep us going in serving more Ihaw-Sarap meals and Unli-Saya moments to all our customers.”

To mark this special milestone, a new video advertisement was produced, featuring Mang Inasal’s long-time brand ambassador, Coco Martin.

According to Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH, Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal has been their family’s favorite because of its incomparable flavor. Magallanes shared, “It’s perfectly grilled and always best to be enjoyed with Mang Inasal’s unlimited rice.”



Meanwhile, student Chico Velasquez described Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal as a “dish that is super filling.” He added, “I associate it with happiness because eating it does not only make me full but also reminds me of how fun it is to eat it with my family and, most especially, with my friends.”



Mang Inasal has over 570 stores across the country. It is known to customers as the Philippines’ Grill Expert that has been delightfully serving Ihaw-Sarap food and Unli-Saya experience for the past 20 years.



Apart from its Chicken Inasal, Mang Inasal has maintained a strong portfolio that includes Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, Palabok, and Pork Barbecue.



Today, Mang Inasal continues its winning tradition of excellence to provide its customers the best Ihaw-Sarap food and Unli-Saya experience wherever and however they want to enjoy it.



Want more Mang Inasal exclusives NOW? Visit www.manginasal.com for the latest updates, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media!