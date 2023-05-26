With additional exhibitors, IFEX aims to double 2023 export sales

The International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines is aiming to double its export sales this year with the doubling of its exhibitors since 2022, an IFEX official said.

Last year, the country’s major international food trade show generated $107.1 million in export sales. Meanwhile, IFEX said the 346 exhibitors in 2022 would double to 713 in 2023.

“With the magnitude of our exhibitors, most likely we can bring you a better figure for the export sales lalo na ang ating mga regions and also even yung ating mga consolidators, ‘yung ating mga food exporters talaga na they can already stand on their own,” IFEX Project Manager and Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Rowena G. Mendoza told reporters at a briefing on Friday in Pasay City.

“So itong mga ito maganda na makita natin na nag-iincrease ‘yung sales nila. Hopefully yung $107 (million) hindi lang siya 107 kung nag-double tayo ng exhibitors, sana mag-double din ‘yung export sales natin,” Mendoza added.

The IFEX project manager said they usually set the target based on the number of exhibitors.

For his part, CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Ferreira underscored the importance of the food trade show in building stronger partnerships and establishing new connections between local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and international trade buyers.

“IFEX Philippines is a response to the stable growing global demand for Asian and healthy food products, such as durian and ube,” Ferreira said.

Meanwhile, Senator Mark Villar, chairperson for Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship and Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, highlighted Senate Bill No. 1594 or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines, a government program for MSMEs aiming to drive inclusive local economic growth by offering Philippine products, in the international stage.

The said bill, Villar noted, has been approved and is now on its third and final reading.

Through the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) lens, Trade Undersecretary Carol Sanchez zeroed in on the Philippines’s membership to the world’s largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and its potential contribution for small merchants.

“DTI supports increased opportunities for our MSMEs to offer their products and services on the international scene and to have more participation in the global value chains [GVC],” Sanchez said.

DTI’s export promotions arm CITEM, spearheaded by Ferreira, officially launched the 16th edition of IFEX Philippines at the World Trade Center on Friday, May 26,2023.

In a statement released by CITEM last March, the export promotions arm of DTI noted IFEX Philippines 2023 would highlight the idea of sharing, which is at the core of Filipino food culture.

The “wide and diverse range of products” that will be showcased at the food trade event include beverages, fine food and specialties, fruits and vegetables, biscuits and confectioneries, snacks and crispy savory food products, meat and poultry, dairy products, cereals, grains and starch, seafood and marine products, organic and natural products, raw materials and food ingredients, and equipment and services.

Ferreira also earlier noted that in its 16th year, the food trade event aims to position the Philippines as a “sourcing destination” that is not only capable of meeting global demands but also offers some of the “most distinct and innovative products on the market.”

IFEX Philippines 2023 will run from May 26 to 28,2023.