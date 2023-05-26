Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club

ShopBack, Asia Pacific’s leading shopping, rewards, and payments platform is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest project – ShopBack Travel Club.

ShopBack Travel Club is an influencer showdown and user content contest that would reward winners with a free trip abroad and exclusive travel perks as part of the “club.” The launch took place last May 23 in Makati.

The project is in line with the continued growth that ShopBack is seeing amongst its travel merchants this 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, ShopBack saw an increase of more than 20% in average transaction value and observed a 3x growth in GMV vs. 2022 for the travel category.

“Revenge Travel” is indeed projected to continue and ShopBack Travel Club is the brand’s response to this growth as it continues to revolutionize the way users embark on their dream getaways by offering exclusive promotions, irresistible discounts, and huge cashback rewards.

For the contest, users and content creators will get a chance to win exclusive perks and prizes.

Free hotels stays in Bali from partner hotels of Agoda and Booking.com

Other discounts and perks from Klook and other partners

The campaign would kick off with a showdown between two groups of influencers who are being sent to Boracay this May 26 to outdo each other with travel content. The official hotel partner for the trip is Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay. Aside from a free trip and perks, the winning influencers would also be the face of ShopBack’s travel campaign for the year.

Users can join the contest by simply uploading travel videos on Tiktok and Instagram Reel. Users just need to mention the event tagline: “Get paid to travel with ShopBack.” Their videos would have to tag @shopbackph and have the hashtag #ShopBackTravelClub.

The contest would be judged by pioneer travel influencer Patrice Averilla (known as an Avelovinit on social media) and official media partner Tripzilla.ph. Winners would be determined based on the following criteria: 40% judges scores, 30% reach on Tiktok and Instagram reel views, and 30% likes, comments, and shares.

To learn more about the mechanics, users may visit this link: https://app.shopback.com/JoinSBTravelClub

“Users are already enjoying great savings by earning cashback from our travel partners. One user even earned P99K in cashback from booking their travels through ShopBack last year! ShopBack Travel Club is our way of making things even more exciting and a showcase of our commitment to enabling users to have the best travel deals.” says Raenald de Jesus, Head of Marketing for ShopBack Philippines.

Winners would be announced in time for ShopBack’s 8th birthday celebration which happens from June 15 to June 22 with an event in Glorietta from June 17-18 2023.

For more information and updates, visit the official ShopBack website at https://www.shopback.ph/ and the following social media pages: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels





