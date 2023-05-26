BARMM says aviation commerce may get major boost with new rules, procedures

DAVAO CITY—The Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s Civil Aeronautics Board of the Bangsamoro (MOTC-CABB) enacted the enhanced rules and procedures in aviation commerce in a bid to boost air travel in the region.

Last week, the governing board held its first session for the year to approve priority legislative matters, including the adoption of the Internal Rules of Procedure (IRP) and Rules of Procedure (ROP) governing hearings and investigations.

The approved measures should provide a framework for fair and transparent decision making to ensure the protection of stakeholders’ interests and uphold public trust.

CABB, as a regulatory body, holds the power to conduct investigations and address complaints pertaining to airports.

Minister Paisalin Tago, MOTC Board chairman, Vice Chairman Minister Abuamri Taddik, and Muhammad Galo, CABB officer-in-charge, convened the session to streamline regulatory processes and establish clear guidelines.

The Board said it is aiming to foster economic development and income generation in the Bangsamoro region as well as to regulate and develop the air transportation industry effectively.

“We are dedicated to enforcing and implementing the mandates of our Ministry for the welfare of the Bangsamoro people and our homeland,” Tago said.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (BLTFRB) took over the administration of public transit franchises in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 12 turned over the assets, responsibilities, and related documents on May 5 in Quezon City.

In accordance with Board Resolution No. 025, the transfer of all assets, digital records, franchises, special permits, provisional authority, and other corresponding documents for transport routes within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from the LTFRB is deemed necessary after the Bangsamoro LTFRB (BLTFRB) was granted authority to oversee franchise areas within its jurisdiction.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III led the turnover of the tasks and digital copies of franchise documents for routes under BARMM’s jurisdiction to MOTC Minister Paisalin Tago, who represented the BLTFRB.

“This day not only marks the turnover of records and responsibilities but also represents the culmination of the centuries-long dream of our brothers in the south for autonomy,” Guadiz said, emphasizing that the LTFRB has full support for the BARMM leaders.

LTFRB Board Member Mercy Jane Paras-Leynes described the turnover as “another step that gives life to Bangsamoro Organic Law” or BOL.

“It will implement what is being said on that law which will help the continuous development and achievements of the BARMM region,” Paras-Leynes said.

The turnover is expected to benefit BARMM’s public transportation system and improve the delivery of services to the region’s commuters.

Also in Barangay Datu Mantul in the municipality of Pigcawayan, the Bangsamoro government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (BARMM-READi) held a routine testing and inspection of water and land transport assets on May 4 to ensure the preparedness of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) for any eventualities or calamities in the future.

“The activity is part of the office’s preparedness measures in ensuring timely and efficient response to future emergencies,” READI Executive Assistant V Norhassim Sinarimbo said. The event provided an opportunity for the staff to discuss pressing gaps and challenges related to mitigating measures that need to be taken.

The SGA is composed of the 63 barangays scattered among the six towns of North Cotabato, which opted to belong to the BARMM than to Region 12.

30 –