Korean tries to spoil fun

KIM SEOYUN mounts a campaign for the elusive first win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) as the young Korean tries to grab the limelight from the brewing rivalry between Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy in the Internatioal Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Villamor Philippine Masters starting on Wednesday at the Villamor Golf Club.

Runner-up to amateur Rianne Malixi at Riviera last October and to Pauline del Rosario at Caliraya Springs last month, Kim also moved into title contention at Luisita two weeks ago but faded with five bogeys in the first seven holes in the final round and ended up fifth instead after a 78.

“The last Luisita tournament was really disappointing. The last day was really stressful. All my shots were a mess,” Kim said. “Nevertheless, I think it’s a point where I can try again.”

There’s really no way to go for the 16-year-old campaigner but up and she worked on her irons during the break in pursuit of another crack at the crown in the P1 million championship.

“I’m practicing my iron shots intensively. I’m also paying a lot of attention on my game to minimize my mistakes,” added Kim, who will be joined by compatriot Yang Juyoung and amateurs Lee Jiwon Nam Eunhua in the 54-hole event put up by ICTSI.

While the locals, particularly Constantino who calls the flat but demanding layout home, have the proverbial local knowledge, Kim remains hopeful of her chances for a breakthrough in the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and held side-by-side with the men’s tour.

“I haven’t played at Villamor yet. But I heard that the fairways are narrow, so I know that the tee-shot is very important. I will not stop in pursuing my goal and I will always do my best to achieve it.”

So do Constantino and Uy, who are tipped to dispute the crown again after figuring in a heated duel at Luisita with the former snaring the crown in sudden death. Constantino also ruled the inaugural ICTSI Villamor Match Play Invitational last November.

But the rest of the bidders, including top local amateur Mafy Singson, are also all geared up for a shot at the title on a tight course which favors no particular player and which puts emphasis on accuracy and ball control, including Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and the steady Sarah Ababa.

Completing the compact cast are Sheryl Villasencio, Gretchen Villacencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Majorie Pulumbarit and Monica Mandario.