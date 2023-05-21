Usher, Wehlo, Mapua set July meet; to give awards on disaster resilience

The Universal Structural Health Evaluation and Recording System (Usher) Technologies, the only Filipino-made structural monitoring system, announced the holding of a conference, and giving of awards on disaster resilience.

Dubbed as “Philippine National Disaster Resilience Conference,” the event will be held on July 27.

The conference is in collaboration with Mapua University School of Civil, Environmental and Geological Engineering, and Localized Weather, Environment and Hydromet Monitoring System (Wehlo).

Dr. Francis Aldrine A. Uy, dean of the School of Civil, Environmental and Geological Engineering at Mapua University, said the conference aims to provide a dynamic platform for professionals and stakeholders to share valuable insights, experiences and best practices in disaster risk reduction and management.

Meanwhile, the partners also announced the holding of the “2023 National Disaster Resilience Champions: Recognizing Our Local Heroes” Awards.

The deadline for submission of entries is on June 16, 2023.

Uy said the awards “will recognize and celebrate the exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions in building and strengthening community resilience.”

The awards are designed to honor professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the following categories: Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Rehabilitation and Recovery.

The online application form for the awards is available at https://forms.gle/nY2z3PAmCH1r21aD8.

The top five winners will each receive a generous cash prize, certificate of recognition, an exquisite trophy and extensive publicity and exposure through our organization’s official website and influential social media platforms.

The finalists will have a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise and success stories during the conference.

Uy said the local government units’ (LGUs’) Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices’ tireless efforts have played pivotal roles in enhancing disaster resilience within the community.

“We believe that your participation in these events will not only provide a platform to showcase your achievements but also foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing and inspire others to take action in their respective communities,” said Uy, who is also the president and CEO of Usher Technologies and project leader of Wehlo.

“Your active participation in the ‘Philippine National Disaster Resilience Conference’ and in the ‘2023 National Disaster Resilience Champions: Recognizing our Local Heroes’ awards will contribute immensely to the success of these initiatives. It will offer you a remarkable opportunity to network with fellow professionals, exchange knowledge, and present your office’s best practices and initiatives in disaster resilience,” Uy pointed out.

Multi-awarded Usher Technologies is committed to the advancement of disaster risk reduction and management solutions, including earthquake monitoring. By leveraging innovative technologies and fostering collaboration, it strives to build resilient communities and safeguard lives and infrastructure in the face of natural disasters.

Mapua University is a renowned educational institution in the Philippines, recognized for its excellence in engineering and technology education. Its School of Civil, Environmental and Geological Engineering is developing competent professionals who play crucial roles in addressing societal challenges.

Wehlo is a revolutionary 24/7 localized weather-impact monitoring system. It is designed to assist LGUs and government agencies in combating the effects of climate change and severe weather events.

Through real-time data analysis, it provides timely and accurate information to support proactive decision-making.

Interested parties may contact event coordinators, Kharece Martinez or Elidad Rachel Martinez at 09193979843 or 09454353964.

Image credits: Usher Facebook





