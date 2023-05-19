VP Sara resigns from Lakas-CMD

Vice President Sara Duterte announced her Irrevocable resignation as member of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) effective Friday, May 19, 2023.

Duterte said where she is now is because of the trust of the Filipino people “in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay.”

“Nothing is more important to me than being able to meaningfully serve our fellow Filipinos and the Philippines—with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading the way. Trust that my word, my commitment will be immutable,” Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte said that she is grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated “unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country.”