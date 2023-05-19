Subway and Mayani support the call against malnutrition with #SubwayGivesPack

Malnutrition continues to become alarming in the Philippines, especially among marginalized indigenous groups. 30% of Filipino children face chronic malnutrition due to unequal access to nutritious food, resulting in cognitive delays and long-term health consequences.

With a goal to aid in alleviating malnutrition, multi-national restaurant chain Subway® launched its #SubwayGivesPack campaign in partnership with Mayani, the fastest-growing farm-to-table platform in the Philippines.

Mayani directly sources locally-grown produce and catch from organized smallholder farmers and fisherfolk across 6 regions in the archipelago, and provides them access to a sustainable market: from retail customers to top supermarket chains, international hotels, and restaurant groups. This partnership will strengthen Subway®’s commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle and save hundreds of children from hunger.

The campaign aims to provide Mayani’s Aeta farmers community in Zambales with 200 nutrition packs containing healthy food items, such as fresh vegetables. These will give them better access to proper nutrition and improve their well-being, especially the undernourished children.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Subway® into Mayani’s ecosystem of partners. It’s an important milestone for us to co-create change with a global brand and enable Subway® to localize and deepen its positive impact among communities,” said by JT Solis, the Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Mayani, who led the structuring of the partnership deal.

Subway® recently celebrated its 26th year in the Philippines on the back of a strong reception by the Filipino market for fresher alternatives than the traditional fast-food offers. The campaign started to roll-out already across all Subway stores in the country.

“Subway® has come a long way since our first franchise, and it continues to expand to multiple areas in the country thanks to the efforts of our Franchisees, Sandwich Artists and our loyal guests,” Jean Gagarino, Subway®’s Territory Manager shared.

Subway®’s #BetterForYou initiative is not just about giving healthier foods to customers; it also focuses on fostering a better community for Filipinos. And together, we can make a big difference for those in need.

For every bite of Subway® Favorites Half and Half Footlong subs, you can make children smile and change people’s lives. Let’s always find happiness in helping others. Make the #BetterChoice for a cause today!

#SubwayPH #SubwayMyBetterChoice #EatFresh #Mayani #SubwayFavorites #SubwayHalfandHalfFootlong #BetterForYou #SubwayGivesPack