Scribes honor champion coaches

THE top collegiate league coaches get their turn to be under the spotlight during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night on Monday.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Bonnie Tan, Ateneo de Manila University’s Tab Baldwin and the University of the Philippines’ Goldwin Monteverde will be feted as Coaches of the Year in the awards ceremony presented by Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances and Handyman.

They coached their teams to championships in the past three seasons of their respective leagues.

The Collegiate Press Corps awards were shelved from 2020 to 2022 because of the pandemic. The event—presented by San Miguel Corp. and the Philippine Sports Commission, will be held at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Tan steered the Knights to three straight championships in the National Collegiate Athletic Association in a 44-13 win-loss record.

He recently left the Letran men’s basketball program to focus on NorthPort in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Monteverde will be hailed as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Coach of the Year for 2021 and 2022 for having guided the Fighting Maroons to the Season 84 championship that ended a close to four decades title drought.

Baldwin, on the other hand, will be honored as UAAP Coach of the Year for 2019-20 and 2022-23. He steered the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 82 and orchestrated their return to the throne in Season 85.

Also to be feted in the awards night also supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey are the Mythical Teams in collegiate basketball as well as the players of the year in basketball and volleyball.