San Beda eyes playoffs berth vs AMA Online

RED-HOT Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda shoots for a playoffs ticket when it battles winless AMA Online on Thursday in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Game time is set at 2 p.m.

After a stunning loss to to newcomer PSP Gymers to open their campaign, the Red Lions have won three in a row against reigning champion EcoOil La Salle, Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran and ertswhile unbeaten Perpetual Help University System Delta.

San Beda currently shares the top spot with idle De La Salle on 3-1 records but would secure a Top 2 finish and an outright spot in the semifinals with a victory against the winless Titans.

PSP (2-2) eyes a second straight win against Letran (0-2) in the other match as 4 p.m. to bolster its bid for quarterfinals berth.

“These are the teams and games we want to play that’s why we joined the D-League,” San Beda coach Yuri Escueta said. “Every game is tough and it could have gone either way so the learning never stops for us.”

“We still have a lot of things to correct,” he said. “We’ll take it one game at a time.”

AMA, on the other hand, is raring to barge into the win column after three straight blowout losses but beating the Red Lions look far-fetched.

Three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champion Letran is also itching to make it to the win column.

“We have to rely on our defense. We should be disciplined and hungry to win,” said Letran coach Rensy Bajar after defeats against San Beda and CEU.

“Letran is champion team so we must be prepared,” PSP deputy coach Jonathan Macaranas said.