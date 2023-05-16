Car, Motorcycle, Cash at stake in first CGFI Invitational

BAGUIO CITY (16 May 2023) — The inaugural Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament gets more exciting as a brand new car and cash prizes await any player who can ace the designated holes at Camp John Hay Golf Club and Pinewoods Golf & Country Club set May 18-20.

A Toyota Wigo will be awarded to the player who makes an ace at Hole No. 4 and P500,000 cash at Hole No.15 at CJH while a Vespa motorcycle is up for grab either at Holes 9 and 16 at Pinewoods.

The tournament features 66 teams, 44 in the regular competitions (PAL Stableford format) vying for titles in the Championship, A B and C divisions, 15 in the seniors. There will also be a Friendship division, says CGFI President Arnel Peil.

The eight schools division offices of the Department of Education-Cordillera will be the primary beneficiaries from the proceeds of the maiden tournament, as the CGFI incorporators have pledged more than P2 million assistance to be equally distributed by these DepEd SDOs.

Peil said the foundation plans to reach out to learners in depressed areas in the Cordillera, including Baguio City and also conduct outreach mission to help people in need of medical assistance.

Earlier, CGFI Corporate Secretary Marlo Quadra has dispatched letters to the Department of Education to help identify the possible school beneficiaries of the tournament.