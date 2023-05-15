PHL women 3rd in SEAG hoops

PHNOM PENH—The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team defeated Malaysia, 77-63, on Monday at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 to capture the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Janine Pontejos hit 24 points on 5-of-11 shooting from threes as Gilas Women closed the round-robin tournament with a 5-1 win-loss record and finished second in the final team standings.

Indonesia took the gold medal with a clean 6-0 win-loss mark, including an 89-68 win over the Philippines last May 12.

Gilas Women coach Pat Aquino was proud of the effort of the team to play a hundred percent until the end even with the defeat to Indonesia.

“Coming into the tournament, we were aiming for the historic three-peat win. Unfortunately, we fell short in accomplishing our goal but nonetheless I am proud of the girls for leaving everything on the floor and playing their hearts out,” Aquino said.

“More than the silver medal, we are bringing home a lot of learnings and experiences which will surely help us in our upcoming tournaments—FIBA Asia Cup, Jones Cup and Asian Games,” said Aquino.

Khate Castillo had 18 points including four threes to also spark the Gilas women’s team, who jumped out with a 21-10 lead at the end of the first.

“I’m really proud of my girls because I never had to question their effort during these games. You see all the talent on the court but you also see how much heart they pour into this sport, their country, and in each other. Their perseverance is something you can’t teach,” said Aquino.