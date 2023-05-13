Nickel Asia Corporation issues Notice of Annual General Meeting of Stockholders

Related Posts
Group: ERC must set higher GEAR rate for floating solar
The Philippine Solar and Storage Energy Alliance (PSSEA) is asking the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to set a higher Green Energy Auction Reserve (GEAR) price for floating solar technology.
May 12, 2023
Converge aims to expand prepaid subscriber base
Converge ICT Solutions Inc. hopes to grow its prepaid subscriber base to 3 million in as early as three years, with the segment expected to become much bigger in base than postpaid fiber broadband.
May 12, 2023
Strong demand for leisure assets boosts GERI profit
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) said its net income in the first quarter grew by 37 percent to P566 million from last year’s P412 million, on the back of the sustained recovery of the economy and strong demand for leisure properties.
May 12, 2023