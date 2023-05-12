SEC opens new office in Leyte

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened its new Tacloban extension office, which will serve the growing transactions in the Eastern Visayas region.

The SEC’s new office branch is located on the second floor of the National Economic and Development Authority Regional Office VIII building, Government Center in Barangay Baras, Palo, Leyte.

The SEC Tacloban office is envisioned to address the business registration needs and investment activities in Eastern Visayas, given the rising level of economic activity and presence of economic zones in the region.

As of May, there are a total of 10,456 corporations registered with the SEC in Eastern Visayas. Companies previously had to travel to the SEC Cebu extension office to avail of the SEC’s services.

“Today, we are not only celebrating the inauguration of the SEC Tacloban extension office, but also ushering in an even more conducive and more robust environment for business and investment in Eastern Visayas,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said in his speech during the office inauguration.

“Pursuant to the SEC’s mandate of championing the corporate sector, the SEC Tacloban Extension Office will serve as a gateway to doing business in Eastern Visayas.”

The SEC Tacloban branch is the commission’s 10th extension office in the country after Baguio, Tarlac, Legazpi, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Davao and Cagayan de Oro. It is also the fourth in the Visayas region.

The SEC said the presence of its extension offices (EO) in the regions ensure the efficient delivery of public services and effective enforcement of laws concerning the capital market, financing and lending companies and the overall corporate sector.

“The opening of SEC Tacloban EO is part of the commission’s goal of expanding its services across the country, as it pursues its mandate as the national government regulatory agency charged with supervision over the corporate sector, the capital market participants, the securities and investment instruments market and the protection of the investing public.”