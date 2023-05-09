Iconic K-Drama cafe O’Mango Six now here in Manila 

O’ Mango Six, the famous coffee and dessert cafe fronm Korea that was featured as a location for different K-Dramas is finally here in Manila!

With this official franchise, Filipinos can now indulge in cool Mango Six concoctions just like their favorite actors from top-rated K-series such as ‘The Heirs’ (2013, SBS) and ‘Gentleman’s Dignity’ (2012, SBS). It was launched to the delight of Pinoy K-Drama and KPop enthusiasts with SB19 member Josh Cullen and online personality Jessica Lee in attendance.

The café offers delicious drinks made with fresh mango and 100% Hawaiian Kona coffee. Favorite brews are on the menu, including lattes, macchiatos, and the standard americano, along with unique beverage choices such as Honey Americano, Coconut Coffee and Oriental Latte. Non-coffee drinks for those who want to chill include Lemonade, Citron Ade, and the colourful Aurora Ade. The specially curated food menu includes hot, fresh, and savory pretzels; melt-in-the-mouth choices of honey, garlic, and honey cheese butter bread; and filling brunch that is perfect for Filipino taste.

O’Mango Six’s interior is nature-inspired and features plants and natural materials like wood and stone. The cafe can accommodate up to 60 pax and it has a cozy ambiance with natural lighting perfect for brunch with friends or even with colleagues who work within the area.

“We worked hard in conceptualizing the food menu for O’ Mango Six because we want everyone to experience this sensational Korean drinks and desserts while still giving it a Filipino twist that they will surely enjoy.” says Lia Oh, CEO of O’ Mango Six

Other must-tries include the fruit and yoghurt smoothies; coffee-based mangocinno drinks; and non-coffee mangocinno in flavors of mint mocha, java chip, oreo, and green tea. Those who want to imbibe a real K-Drama feel can try the mango cream smoothie, mango coconut and mango strawberry smoothie drinks that were included in scenes from ‘Kill Me Heal Me’ (2015, MBC).

O’Mango Six café is open from 7am to 11 pm at Aseana 3 Bldg, East Tower, Asean Avenue, Parañaque City. To find out more about its menu, visit their official Facebook and Instagram pages.