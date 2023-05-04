UK to bring King Charles III’s coronation closer to Pinoys

THE British Embassy in Manila will be marking the coronation of their majesties King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla Parker-Bowles on Saturday, May 6, at Liwasang Aurora inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

The event will feature a livestream of the monumental event from Westminster Abbey. It will also showcase British food, culture and music.

The celebration will be open to all those who wish to join in marking this historic occasion. Guests will also be treated to a special exhibit showcasing the life milestones of the new British monarch.

His Majesty’s ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said: “The [coronations] of our new king and the queen consort will be a very solemn occasion for many of us, but it will also be a moment of celebration and pageantry. It is important for those of us in the British Embassy-Manila to be able to share this moment with the Filipino community.”

Beaufils shared that they “can’t wait to host our Filipino friends for what will be a very special occasion, and a uniquely British combination of ceremony, celebration and tradition.”

The embassy likewise provided these key facts about this historic moment: