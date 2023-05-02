CAAP activates help desks for passengers 

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that all 42 commercial airports operated by CAAP are currently extending assistance to passengers affected by the power outage at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

In response to the incident, the CAAP has activated its Malasakit Help Desks, providing immediate assistance to stranded passengers bound for Manila. The Malasakit Help Desks are equipped with personnel, essential supplies, such as food, water, and first aid kits, to ensure the comfort and safety of affected travelers.

Recovery flights are anticipated to accommodate stranded travelers, and airlines are already assisting passengers with rebooking and refunds. The CAAP is working closely with airlines to ensure that all affected passengers are taken care of.

Per Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) advisory, only domestic flights were affected by the power outage. All international flights will operate as scheduled.

The CAAP assured the flying public that their safety and comfort is top priority, and that the management will continue to provide assistance until every affected passenger is accommodated.

Image credits: NONIE REYES





