CAAP activates help desks for passengers 

byNonie Reyes
May 2, 2023
1 minute read
THOUSANDS of passengers endured hours of long lines, heat and delays at NAIA Terminal 3 after a power outage shortly after 1 a.m. of Labor Day hit the facility, evoking recollections of the New Year’s Day glitch that hit the air traffic control system. THOUSANDS of passengers endured hours of long lines, heat and delays at NAIA Terminal 3 after a power outage shortly after 1 a.m. of Labor Day hit the facility, evoking recollections of the New Year’s Day glitch that hit the air traffic control system. NONIE REYES
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that all 42 commercial airports operated by CAAP are currently extending assistance to passengers affected by the power outage at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

In response to the incident, the CAAP has activated its Malasakit Help Desks, providing immediate assistance to stranded passengers bound for Manila. The Malasakit Help Desks are equipped with personnel, essential supplies, such as food, water, and first aid kits, to ensure the comfort and safety of affected travelers.

Recovery flights are anticipated to accommodate stranded travelers, and airlines are already assisting passengers with rebooking and refunds. The CAAP is working closely with airlines to ensure that all affected passengers are taken care of.

Per Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) advisory, only domestic flights were affected by the power outage. All international flights will operate as scheduled.

The CAAP assured the flying public that their safety and comfort is top priority, and that the management will continue to provide assistance until every affected passenger is accommodated.

Image credits: NONIE REYES



NONIE REYES
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Nonie Reyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

PHL e-commerce will keep thriving beyond 2023–PECA

byRoderick Abad
May 2, 2023

Related Posts