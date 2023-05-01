CEB shifts to EV to service workers

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is transitioning its Juander Shuttle service to 100 percent electric, zero-emission minibuses for the commuting needs of its employees.

CEB provides the Juander Shuttle service for free to transport its employees to and from its main office in Pasay City to various pick-up and drop-off locations along selected routes within Greater Metro Manila.

“CEB is excited to roll out a more sustainable commuting service for our employees with the 100 percent electric COMET vehicles. This program is part of the Company’s efforts to decarbonize our operations, which in this case is the shift from the use of diesel-powered vehicles to a more sustainable electric alternative,” said Felix Dan Lopez, CEB’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “At the same time, the bigger COMET will accommodate more riders due to its larger seating capacity. It also offers safety and connectivity features that will serve our commuting employees better,” he added.

The electric powered minibuses, called the Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport, or COMET, are provided by GET Philippines, Inc. COMET vehicles are fully air-conditioned and equipped with retractable ramps for persons with disabilities. They are installed with a media system, display monitors, and internet connection for the use of the passengers.

“GET Philippines is very pleased to partner with Cebu Pacific in providing a safe and sustainable transport solution to its employees. We are glad to support the Company’s drive to create a positive impact to the environment,” Frankie T. Endriga, GET COO, said.

Cebu Pacific is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations. This includes minimizing its flight emissions through its aircraft modernization program, as well as addressing emissions from its ground operations.

“CEB recognizes the need to mitigate the emissions from our ground operations, in addition to the decarbonization efforts for our aircraft fleet,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer, who also leads sustainability in CEB.

“We have initiated a multi-year program to transform our ground transportation network to electric, zero-emission alternatives. This also supports the government’s thrust to promote electric vehicles in the country’s transportation sector.”