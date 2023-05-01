Boracay task force’s return pitched

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is pushing for the re-establishment of the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) to oversee the management of the popular resort island.

Sources who attended the stakeholders meeting on April 28 at Savoy Hotel with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco separately told the BusinessMirror, “She shared that the Task Force will be revived and will finish the projects left over by the previous task force. She’ll probably recommend a stakeholder seat.” The DOT is just “waiting for the approval of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to reconstitute the task force,” said a government source familiar with the matter. As before, the task force will also be composed of the DOT, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The BIATF was set up in 2018 to oversee the rehabilitation of the island, which led to the latter’s closure for six months, from April 26. Its term ended in June 2022 with the supposed completion of the projects. But among the projects still remaining are the main road and drainage projects, the latter of which was supposed to have been completed by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) in 2019. Due to the pandemic and the turnover of some portions to the Department of Public Works and Highways for implementation, the completion of the drainage project is delayed anew. (See, “Tieza

to resume implementation of at least 82 LGU projects halted by coronavirus pandemic,” in the BusinessMirror, March 8, 2023.)

Clarification sought

Stakeholders also raised the possibility of increasing the island’s carrying capacity for tourists, which currently stands at 9,215 at any given time. Carrying capacity refers to an ecosystem’s ability to support people and other living things without negative effects. The carrying capacity was breached on three days during the recent Lenten break, similar to what happened in 2022.

Stakeholders also sought the “revision or abrogation” of DENR Memorandum Circular 2018-07, which mandates resorts with 40 or more rooms to establish a sewerage treatment plant (STP). Already a controversial issue before its implementation, resort owners pointed out its redundancy “as we are presently disposing treated water to the concessionaires’ STP, which operates at only 50 percent of its capacity.”

They also asked for clarification on the use of “temporary structures” within the 25+5 meter easement, which led to the displacement or closure of some resorts, and the removal of lounging chairs, beach beds, and umbrellas on the beach front. One resort manager noted, “Recently, we’ve observed a concerning trend with our international visitors, particularly those arriving via cruise ships. Upon discovering the lack of beach beds and umbrellas, these guests tend to promptly return to their ships,” as reported to them by the local tour operator.

Cruise tourists, however, typically stay just 8 hours on shore trips.

Hyperbaric chamber needed

Frasco, the sources said, promised to discuss the carrying capacity and other specific environmental issues with the DENR. The tourism chief made the quick day trip to Boracay, which was celebrating its Love Boracay festival (formerly Laboracay) for the May 1 holiday break.

In its news statement, the DOT said Frasco vowed to prioritize the island for the setup of a hyperbaric chamber. Stakeholders added the agency promised to send the hyperbaric chamber “in 2024 to enhance the diving community in Boracay, also a medical oxygen therapy.”

Prior to the pandemic, Boracay received over 2 million visitors, more than half of which were international travelers. Last year, 1.75 million tourists, mostly locals, visited the island, which was among the first destinations to reopen during the pandemic. DOT data showed 687,139 visitors in Boracay from January to April 24 this year.

Image credits: Stella Arnaldo





