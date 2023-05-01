Biñan City: Bastion of quality education

THE youth is the hope of our future.”

Taking a cue from this timeless quote of the country’s national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal, Biñan City’s very own pride for he was first educated there, the local government unit (LGU) has education on top of its priority agenda ever since.

With the various initiatives undertaken by its leaders, it is no wonder that the city has become one of the preferred destinations not only for its constituents but also for other students from neighboring towns in the province of Laguna and other parts of the Philippines.

Proof of this, according to Biñan City Education Officer Edmil L. Recibe, is the growing number of educational institutions across all levels over the last three years, with public schools totaling 40 in 2023 and private schools counting at 82 as of 2020. For the academic year 2022-2023, enrolled elementary learners stand at 39,553; junior high school, 20,166; and senior high school, 4,336. For the tertiary level, the LGU-ran Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)-Biñan Campus alone has a student population of 1,887 at present

To date, the city is on the road to achieving 100 percent literacy rate, he said. However, provincial records have shown a steady increase over time even with the ensuing health crisis. This, he attributed, to the city government’s continued investment in education, as well as its immediate and efficient response to challenges besetting the academic sector.

The Artista and Atletang Biñanense College Scholarship Program is a one of a kind scholarship that supports the contributions of our artists and athletes to nation-building. Edmar De Guzman finished 3rd in the Batang Pinoy 2018 national games, and just recently, the Biñan Kawayan Music Ensemble performed and received an award in Vietnam.

Remote learning setup

CONFRONTED by the Covid-19 pandemic, the top education official said that Biñan was able to cope with the remote learning setup implemented in the first two years since the deadly virus broke out in 2020.

“Whatever was needed by the Department of Education [DepEd], we provided. Like for example, we supplied them with the needed modules and, at the same time, other required equipment for online class,” Recibe told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

Other indicators of the improving local academic system, he enumerated, include the students’ high reading comprehension and growing number of enrollees in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM strand of senior high school. Not to be ignored, of course, are the low dropout rates of 0.45 percent and 0.98 percent in elementary and secondary levels as of 2020.

In terms of licensure examination, the city has not only consistently produced board passers but also topnotchers. Case in point is the city government’s scholar who ranked No. 1 nationwide in the recently concluded board exam for teachers.

“While we haven’t fully solved the city’s educational basic problems, we are trying our very best to address them to level up our academic standards,” he said.

The LGU of Biñan also adopts the declared policy to protect and promote the rights of all students to quality and accessible education and, at the same time, establish and sustain assistance in tertiary education, especially for poor but deserving learners.

Biñan Rep. Len Alonte and Biñan Mayor Arman Dimaguila give out financial assistance to senior high school students.

More rooms for improvement

SINCE time immemorial, the city has been faced with limited learning facilities. The topmost concern is the lack of lecture rooms and school buildings.

“Student population is increasing yet the insufficient number of classrooms is our perennial problem. As long as there is a shifting of class schedules, there’s a problem in classrooms,” Recibe pointed out, referring to the enrollment surge due to the government’s massive relocation of informal settlers.

Mindful of this, the City Government of Biñan together with DepEd Division of Biñan City initiated the construction and establishment of several academic institutions. To address the issue of inadequate learning facilities for secondary education, the Biñan City Senior High School San Antonio Campus, Biñan City Senior High School Sto. Tomas Campus, Biñan City Senior High School Timbao Campus, Biñan City Senior High School West Campus, and Biñan City Science and Technology High School were built.

On the other hand, the Holy Infant Integrated School was acquired. Land properties in barangays Soro-Soro and Malaban were, likewise, bought to build additional primary and secondary schools. Meanwhile, the construction of the eight-story Dela Paz Integrated National High School is ongoing.

“These are some of the urgent solutions for the classroom shortage,” he said. “Although we have funds, we are also constantly challenged in so far as the availability of buildable space is involved. That’s why one of our directions is to demolish one or two-story old buildings in existing schools and turn them into four floors.”

The latest of which is the recently inaugurated four-story building of PUP-Biñan Campus. A priority project of Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, and Biñan Rep. Len Alonte-Naguiat, this new facility in the state-owned university aims to provide an “inspiring and conducive learning environment” to students.

Education for all

AS CLICHE as it may sound, the best thing in life is free. This holds true, particularly for determined yet underprivileged residents who want to pursue college but are financially incapable.

“It has become increasingly difficult for students as well as parents to continue and attend higher education because of the continuous increase in academic fees,” explained the top education officer.

Believing that education is a birthright, the city officials enacted several initiatives to give them pro bono access to quality tertiary education. Under the Biñan City Grants and Scholarship Programs, they offer the Iskolar Ng Biñan (INB) for incoming college students, the Financial Assistance Program (FAP) for incoming senior high school students, Artista at Atletang Biñanense College (ABC) Scholarship program for artists and athletes with excellent track records, and the Academic Assistance System (AAS) for LGU employees as part of their Professional Development Program.

Grade 11 SHS students who belong to the upper 20% of the graduating class from public schools encash their P10,000 voucher.

Academic scholars

FOREMOST of the city’s scholastic grants is the INB, which has undergone several changes since its creation.

Incepted in 2002, this pioneering endeavor, otherwise known as “Municipality of Biñan in Progress (MBP) Scholarship Program,” was penned and coauthored by then councilors, Atty. Walfredo R. Dimaguila, Jr. and Marlyn B. Alonte-Naguiat, now Biñan mayor and lone district representative, respectively. It was approved by former local chief executive Hermis C. Perez.

In 2008, the Municipal Education Voucher Scheme of the Lingap sa Edukaskyon Natin (LEN) Program was enacted. It was authored and co-written by then City Council members Marielle Therese B. Micor, committee chair on education, and Alfredo A. Arcega, attested by then Municipal Vice Mayor Dimaguila, Jr., and approved by then-Mayor Alonte-Naguiat. Thereafter, it was adapted to the INB Program.

After a decade, it was amended anew by City Ordinance No. 02-(2018), otherwise known as INB Program in 2018, which was authored by then councilor and chair of Committee on Education Liza L. Cardeño, attested by Vice Mayor Angelo B. Alonte, approved by Mayor Dimaguila, Jr., and supported by Representative Alonte-Naguiat.

To consolidate all the grants and scholarship programs implemented by the City Government of Biñan, the local chief executive, vice mayor, and Committee on Education Chair Jonalina R. Reyes, together with the members of the City Council and with the support of the congresswoman, initiated the enactment and implementation of City Ordinance No. 08-2022, otherwise known as Biñan City Grants and Scholarship Programs. The partner schools for the financial assistance program, 10k voucher are (DepEd Schools): Biñan City Senior High School – San Antonio Campus, Biñan City Senior High School – Santo Tomas Campus, Biñan City Senior High School –Timbao Campus, Biñan Integrated National High School, Southville 5A Integrated National High School, and Saint Francis Integrated National High School; (Non-DepEd Schools): Colegio San Agustin, Citi Global College, La Consolacion College-Biñan, Saint Michael’s College of Laguna, Trimex Colleges, University of Perpetual Help System Laguna, Lake Shore Educational Institution, Santa Catalina College Biñan, South City Homes Academy, Panorama Montessori School, Liceo De Sto. Tomas De Aquinas, International Electronics and Technical Institute (IETI) – Biñan, and St. Ignatius Technical Institute of Business and Arts – Biñan

INB caters to the top 10 senior high school graduates of the City of Biñan. In support of their college education, they receive full tuition fees, including miscellaneous and other fees. The maintaining average should be 85 and above. If they achieve below the required grade, students are automatically stripped of their scholarships. Scholars with an average grade below 85, but not lower than 80 per subject, will receive 50 percent grants.

This free education project of the LGU has proven effective and successful given that only one percent of graduating scholars annually fail to finish college, mostly due to personal or family problems. So far, it has produced around 8,000 graduates since its establishment 10 years ago. For the current academic year, there are 1,757 INB beneficiaries, either enrolled at PUP-Biñan Campus or in any of the other eight private partner-schools namely: Citi Global College, Colegio San Agustin, Guardians Bonafide for Hope Foundation, La Consolacion College, Saint Michael’s College of Laguna, Trimex Colleges, University of Perpetual Help System Laguna, and UPH-Dr. Jose G. Tamayo Medical University.

“For me, who was also an INB beneficiary back in college, this program helps a lot of students who want to finish their studies but without the capacity monetary-wise. The INB is their way to change their lives like I did,” said Biñan City Accountant Noel Velasco, an INB scholar himself and PUP-Biñan Campus alumni who recently passed the bar exam.

Beyond making education more accessible to students who may not have the financial means to pursue their academic goals, other goals of the city government in establishing this institutionalized project are to encourage academic excellence, foster leadership, and community involvement, as well as advance knowledge and drive progress in various fields.

“Iskolar Ng Biñan Program played a critical role in driving social change and cultural advancement giving positive impacts on the lives of its direct beneficiaries. By providing them with access to quality education and reducing their financial burdens, an improved academic performance, increased confidence, and long-drawn-out career opportunities revitalized,” Recibe shared.

Scholars actively participate in all LGU-initiated activities such as in the Araw ng Biñan every February, and many other community service programs.

Strong investment

BETTING high on the youth to whom the city’s future lies, the LGU never fails to allot more on educating the people.

To wit, the city government’s Special Education Fund for 2023 amounts to P250 million. Apart from that, P170 billion of the city’s budget for this year is allocated as a general fund, of which P90 million is allotted for scholarship programs INB, ABC, and AAS; P13 million, FAP; P21 million, PUP-Biñan Campus; P24 million, City Education Office; and P22 million for city grants, Childhood Development Center, and other academic purposes.

What’s more, Dimaguila bared last February that P1 billion of the P3.150 billion 10-year loan that the LGU secured from the Landbank of the Philippines will go to education.

“One of our measures is to ensure that the funds for education should be used more appropriately for the benefit of our students,” Recibe said.

Being the head of the City Hall’s Accounting Department, Velasco could attest that the city’s annual budget is well appropriated and spent to the benefit of Biñanenses.

“The programs of the Office of the City Mayor pass through our department. So we really scrutinize them. In the execution and expenditure of the city budget, we examine if it’s well planned and justified, complete with supporting documents and proper costings for the benefit of the entire city and the community,” he explained.

Complementing the proper handling of the education war chest, the City Hall is also keen on public-private partnerships (PPP) for its AAS with its recognized partner-colleges and universities under Biñan City Grants and Scholarship Programs, as well as stakeholders or registered companies locally.

Since the INB and PUP-Biñan Campus can only accommodate 500 scholars each, such PPP initiative will be of big help to sponsor the tertiary education of the remaining 1,200 of the 2,200 graduating senior high school students this year.

“As far as our academic program is concerned, we are trying our best to maintain and sustain the quality of education in the city, with the assistance of our partner-schools, the DepEd, and other higher educational institutions,” Recibe said.

“The [LGU’s] legacy addressed historical inequalities and leveled the playing field for students who may face barriers to entry or success in higher education. By expanding access to education, promoting diversity and inclusivity, and fostering the development of a skilled workforce, the educational programs initiated by the City Government of Biñan will help to build a brighter future for all Biñanenses,” he stressed.