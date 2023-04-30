Teachers learning GeoGebra basics as tool in teaching math

PANGLAO, Bohol—Teachers need to level up their teaching techniques, especially in mathematics.

To train the teachers, the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI), in partnership with the University of the Philippines-National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education Development (UP Nismed), held its third face-to-face training for science teachers this year in Panglao, Bohol, focusing on the basics of GeoGebra, an interactive geometry, algebra, statistics and calculus application used for teaching Mathematics

Fifty mathematics teachers from the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Bohol participated in the three-day training, “Learning the Basics of GeoGebra as a Tool in Teaching Mathematics.”

They were mentored by Dr. Allan M. Canonigo, Haidee P. Rosete, and Abigail B. Gonzales from the UP Nismed.

The training session was composed of three modules designed to enhance the proficiency of the teachers in using GeoGebra.

Canonigo gave an overview of the GeoGebra software and demonstrated its basic functions and interface.

He later discussed how to construct geometric figures using point, line, line segment, and circle tools.

The teachers also investigated the properties of geometric objects using distance, angle and slope tools, and modified properties of mathematical objects using Setting and Style bars.

Rosete, meanwhile, led the discussion on using and modifying the number, angle, and integer sliders to construct dynamic objects.

The teacher-participants were also able to use the input bar to plot points, graph circles, and perform calculations. They also discussed graphs in GeoGebra.

The teachers graphed different functions—from polynomial functions to piecewise functions. They used the previously discussed tools to format the color, size and style of the graphs and points. Applying the different tools, the teachers used sliders to investigate the effect of parameters of functions to its graphs.

After the lecture sessions, the participants developed their GeoGebra applet while the resource persons helped them enhance their applets before the group presentation.

All 10 groups presented their GeoGebra applets and from these, the experts identified three teams with the best GeoGebra applet.

The team with the best applet focused on Trigonometric Ratio while the second centered on visualizing Tangent and Secant Functions and the third applet covered the properties of Parallel Lines.

At the end of the training, the participants expressed their gratitude to the DOST-SEI and to the resource persons as this training gave them an opportunity to gain knowledge and skills in using GeoGebra.

Deputy Director Engr. Albert G. Mariño expressed his hopes that the teachers will be able to translate their learnings and apply them to their respective classes.

Image credits: DOST-SEI





