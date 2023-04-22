Top Draw Animation to create regional academies

MANILA-BASED Top Draw Animation plans to open three academies, each in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Caraga regions, as part of its expansion and harnessing of untapped talent in the provinces.

In a recent press briefing, Top Draw executive vice president Jared Wolfson said animation companies are interested in establishing presence in the country because of its enormous talent: “They’re coming to the Philippines for quality talent and production that they can get at the right price, and right sensibility to do it. They can get all here…and most of our team members are based in Metro Manila, but there are still lots of talented Filipinos outside [of it].”

The Top Draw official disclosed that the company has definite expansion plans, with a presence outside the National Capital Region. He added that this move is part of keeping people where they want to be: “You will have excellent work when you have happy animators and production people. At the end of the day, if you have unhappy people, you can see the difference and feel it on the screen.”

Through the Top Draw Academy, Wolfson said the animation school wants to reach out to Filipinos who are interested in animation and possibly pursue a career in the future. Being attractive industries, Wolfson said movies and television can have a strong attachment to their work when they are shown to the global market.

Further, he believes Top Draw is ready to train Filipinos who want to hone their talents in animation. As some of the best in the world, Wolfson wants to promote them to the global market.

As an option to work overseas, he said a career in the animation industry will enable Filipinos to earn competitive salaries and packages without the need to seek overseas employment. “There’s no point in traveling around the world if you are working in the animation business.”

He added: “Top Draw is one of the premier 2-D animation studios in the world. We think about the world of animation, and…[it’s] coming to the Philippines.”

The animation firm is well-known for programs like “Littlest Pet Shop,” “Monster High,” “My Little Pony,” as well as the “Tom and Jerry Show.” Such were put together by Top Draw’s 400-plus animation pros. Most of its customers rely heavily on animation as part of its offerings, and include entertainment heavy-hitters like Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and other leading global-content providers.

His visit to the Philippine operations, Wolfson shared, is to continue to bolster and support the firm’s new phase for strategic growth. He currently heads business development, partnerships, and critical operating divisions.

According to Wolfson: “The Top Draw Animation family is filled with great talent…to drive this organization forward with best practices, operational efficiencies, and the support needed to thrive. Having the opportunity to meet with the teams in person to assess opportunities, address challenges, and discuss needs is crucial to sustainable success.”