Hann group to develop ultra luxurious golfing hub in New Clark City

The best things are expected to come to New Clark City in Tarlac when Hann Resorts recently announced the second in its trio of world-class designer golf courses described by Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Aileen Zosa not just a luxury but an ultra luxury development in its master-planned 450-hectare Hann Reserve luxury integrated resort development.

Dae Sik Han, chairman of the Hann group of companies, told reporters that the three golf courses will put the Philippines as a special destination for both local and foreign golfers.

Hann Philippines Chairman and CEO Dae Sik Han and South Korean international golf pro KJ Choi

Hann Reserve, developed under Hann Philippines subsidiary Hann Development Corp., is a 450-hectare integrated luxury mountain resort development at New Clark City, Tarlac. It will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses and PGA-affiliated player development facilities, along with ultra-luxury hotels and resorts by Accor and Marriott International, clubhouses, a mixed-use commercial center, premium villas and residences, an international school and a 10-hectare curated public park.

“We are excited and proud to create a truly world-class golfing experience befitting Clark as an equally world-class leisure and entertainment destination,” said Dae Sik Han.

No less than world-famous Korean golfer KJ Choi has been tapped by Hann Reserve to design the three golf courses. The first golf course is a mountain course by world-renowned Nicklaus Design, which forms part of the first phase of Hann Reserve targeted for completion by 2026 along with a clubhouse and Banyan Tree hotel and residences. The third golf course is a river course designed by legendary former World Number 1 golfer Sir Nick Faldo, which broke ground last November 2022 and is slated for completion in the latter part of Hann Reserve’s second phase by 2028.

Dae Sik Han said he decided to partner with Choi because of his exploits on the golf course proving that Asians can also compete with the taller Americans. “Aside from knowing him personally, I also found out he’s a great human being.”

He said the world-class project is an indication of the huge potential of New Clark City as businesses try to avoid the congestion in Metro Manila. “It’s very rational for me to believe in the viability of New Clark City as the next growth center in the country, especially with the opening of the Clark International Airport.”

Choi said the design of the golf courses would be environment-friendly, sustainable and female golfers-friendly as well. Based on his tours, he said that the Philippines has good golf infrastructure. “I expect a lot of golfers to come to the Philippines once this is done.”

“It is my utmost pleasure to be a part of this landmark integrated resort development in the Philippines and to offer a memorable golfing experience for Filipino golf enthusiasts and visiting players alike,” said Choi.

Choi said players can expect a challenging but enjoyable and rewarding course that is designed with utmost attention to detail, working with the unique lay of the land and highlighting the locale’s natural strengths and features.

Han said the project will use top of the line materials such a special grass that is 20 times more expensive than the grass used in other golf courses. “Our project will cost twice compared to the expenses of other golf courses because we’re using higher-end technology.”

“We’re willing to spend to acquire the technologies needed to make this project possible,” Han added.

Hann Reserve is the first of its kind in Clark and in the Philippines as an integrated leisure lifestyle development with a unique golf resort concept, designed to be the most luxurious and preeminent in the region.

It is complemented with sought-after international luxury hotel brands Banyan Tree and Angsana Resort, Sofitel and Emblems by Accor, and The Luxury Collection and Westin by Marriott International; as well as a mixed-use commercial center and casino, along with exclusive residences supported by establishments such as an international school and a public park.

Apart from the designer golf courses, the master plan also includes the first Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA)-affiliated player development facilities in the Philippines.

“Hann Reserve is truly envisioned as being one of a kind and a model for sustainability and eco-tourism that celebrates the local environment, culture, heritage and community,” explained Hann Philippines Inc. vice president for corporate planning, development and compliance Neki Liwanag.

The entire Hann Reserve development cost is approximately $3 billion, with its first phase already underway with an initial cost of P9 billion.