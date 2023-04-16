DOST aids in boosting community empowerment in Pangasinan

The Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST-I), through the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO)-Pangasinan, held a blended planning activity for government and educational institutions in Pangasinan province under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

The recent two-day event was participated in by representatives from the local government units from Bolinao and Dagupan, Technical Education And Skills Development Authority Pangasinan Provincial Office, Pangasinan State University, Universidad de Dagupan and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Provincial Fisheries Office-Pangasinan.

Engr. Arnold C. Santos, provincial S&T director, emphasized the importance of every stakeholder’s active participation in achieving the program’s goal of improving people’s lives through science and technology (S&T).

“I sincerely hope that through our combined efforts, we will be able to pinpoint workable initiatives and projects that will have an impact on those in our community, and that we genuinely achieve our main objective of empowering them,” he said.

Results of the community needs assessment (CNA) in the five entry points of CEST were presented during the planning session for the group to craft a plan, define the roles of stakeholders, and identify necessary interventions for the implementation.

They involve the following: Livelihood/Economic and Enterprise Development, Health and Nutrition, Environmental Protection and Conservation, Human Resource Development, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, and Climate Change Adaptation,

Following the planning phase, the program’s stakeholders determined the appropriate trainings, activities, and S&T interventions based on the needs, issues and opportunities identified for implementation in the community.

DOST-I, in its thrust to provide solutions to community problems through S&T, expressed its commitment to provide S&T interventions to more disadvantaged and marginalized sectors to build empowered, progressive and resilient communities in the region.

Image credits: DOST-I





