Singer transitions from ballad to pop-R&B

Jeremy Glinoga had a rough start in his singing career. His debut was via a blind audition in The Voice Teens where he sang “Ikaw” in front of the original singer, Sharon Cuneta. The first parts of the song were uneven, he even did some adlibs which Coach Bamboo said he didn’t need to, and Lea Salonga was unimpressed with his delivery that lacked the passion of the lyrics.

While Sharon agreed with coaches Lea and Bamboo, she declared that she will still take him under her wing as she was impressed with his voice and she would know how to guide him.

And during his stint in The Voice Teens, Sharon indeed molded him and Jeremy barged into the Grand Finals, where he eventually finished as the first runner-up in the singing contest.

After his stint on the reality singing show, Jeremy did the usual balladeer route and last 2018 released “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Sa ’Yo.” The following year, he dropped his biggest hit to date, “Sinayang Mo,” as well as the last six letters of his last name and rechristened himself as Jeremy G.

And now, with his new name, Jeremy G is back with a new sound and a new single, “Bini,” which sees him evolving from balladeer into a more pop-R&B artist.

“Coming from the break-up anthem ‘Sinayang Mo,’ I think that ‘Bini’ will give listeners a new feel and different side of me, since this song is basically about falling for a girl but being too shy to tell her face to face,” he said in a media press conference held to launch his new single. “I feel like listeners would vibe to this song along with feeling like they’re falling in love while listening.”

Jeremy, who wrote the song with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Rox Santos, also shared that his new single was inspired by a personal experience.

“Before we started writing this song, we had to draw from an experience that was rather specific so it wouldn’t become too generalized. So to some extent, ‘Bini’ was based on a personal experience of mine,” he admitted. With the release of “Bini,” Jeremy hopes that the listeners would feel a boost of confidence to express their true feelings to their loved ones.

He shared, “I feel like my advice would just be to follow your heart. It may sound cliche but you never know when’s the next time that you’ll have that feeling again. Be genuine and show them that you have genuine intentions.”

Last year, Jeremy ventured into both music and acting. He released 13 singles including his debut EP maybe forever, wrote several compositions for series soundtracks and the song “My Time” for the Idol Philippines Season 2 champion.

He also starred as Stevie in the IWantTFC series Lyric and Beat, for which he composed the theme song with Jonathan Manalo.

Jeremy’s new single “Bini” is available on various digital music platforms.