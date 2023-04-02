Valdez captains team to Cambodia

ALYSSA VALDEZ and Vince Raphael Mangulabnan captain the national women’s and men’s teams to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games whose compositions were officially announced by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Sunday.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga, gold medalists in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic last December, lead the women’s beach volleyball squad also composed of Bernadeth Pons and Floremel Rodriguez.

“These teams are composed of perhaps the most formidable rosters to date with each and everyone of these athletes dedicated and determined to rise to the challenge in Cambodia,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

“With the skills given and dedication to flag and country considered, our coaches put premium on chemistry, on how these players would blend based on the competitions and challenges of the SEA Games,” Suzara added.

Joining Valdez on the women’s team are her Creamline teammates Julia Melissa Morado-De Guzman, Kyla Llana Atienza, Celine Elaiza Domingo, Jessica Margarett Galanza, Diana Mae Carlos and Michele Theresa Gumabao.

Also on the team coached by Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza De Brito are Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata (PLDT), Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

With Mangulabnan are his AMC-Cotabato teammates Joshua Umandal, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Harold Dayandante, Vince Patrick Lorenzo and Jayvee Sumagaysay.

Also in the squad are National University-Archipelago Builders’s Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Cignal’s Manuel Sumanguid III, Iloilo’s Jade Alex Disquitado and University of Santo Tomas’s Jay Rack Dela Noche.

Filipino-Americans Steven Charles Rotter, Cyrus Justin De Guzman and Michael Raymund Vicente complete the team coached by another Brazilian, Sergio Valadares Veloso.

Alnakran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia and James Buytrago make up the men’s team of the beach volleyball squads coached by Joao Luciano Simao Barbosa.

The men’s volleyball coaching staff includes Arthur Odjie Mamon (assistant coach), Rommel Abella (assistant coach), Mark Gil Alfafara (trainer), Melchizedek Samonte (strength and conditioning coach) and Jerome Guhit (team manager).

Sherwin Meneses (assistant coach), Cherry Rose Macatangay (assistant coach) Raffy Mosuela (trainer), Grace Gomez (strength and conditioning coach) and Ma. Fe Moran (team manager) complete the women’s team coaching staff.

Barbosa’s coaching staff are Romnick Rico (assistant coach) and Rosemarie Prochina (team manager) in the women’s team and Rhovyl Verayo (assistant coach) in the men’s squad with John Paulo Agir as strength and conditioning coach.

Volleyball competitions in Cambodia begin two days ahead of the opening ceremony on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall while beach volleyball starts on May 11 at Otres Beach in Preah Sihanouk (Sihanoukville) Province with the finals of both on May 16.