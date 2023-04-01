Maynilad awards 21 water, environment champions

April 1, 2023
MAYNILAD, in partnership with the NWRB and the DENR, honored 21 water and environment champions at the World Water Day Philippines Awards 2023 held last March 22 in Pasay City. The photo shows the awardees with officials of the various water agencies that granted the awards, headed by DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations Juan Miguel Cuna, Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez and NWRB Chief for Policy and Program Division Engr. Susan Abaño. (MAYNILAD PHOTO)
Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) honored 21 water and environment champions at the World Water Day Philippines Awards (WWD.PH Awards) 2023 held in Pasay City last March 22.

 Recipients of Maynilad’s “Water Warrior Award for Advocacy Leadership” were Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh, ABS-CBN journalist Alvin Elchico, Quezon City Climate Change Education Department, and the Million Trees Foundation, Maynilad said in a news release.

They were recognized for actively raising awareness on water sustainability and environmental responsibility in their respective professions and initiatives.

The WWD.PH Awards was in partnership with the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

NWRB’s “Water Wise Award” went to Cebu Technology University, Holcim Philippines Inc. and West Cebu Industrial Park Developers Inc. for their exemplary water management practices consistent with the agency’s regulatory mandate and advocacy.

The “Huwarang Lingkod Tubig Award” recipients of Local Water Utilities Administration were Baguio Water District in Luzon, Silay Water District in the Visayas and General Santos City Water District in Mindanao for being model water districts in water conservation and environmental initiatives.

 Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Administration named as “Most Outstanding Irrigators’ Associations” the Makabilog Maynabo Tambo Irrigators Association, San Agustin San Luis Irrigators Association Inc. and Bayawan United Farmers Irrigators Association.

Efforts in Laguna de Bay rehabilitation were recognized through the “Kampeon ng Lawa Awards” of the Laguna Lake Development Authority.

The awards were given to the local government of Teresa, Rizal; the University of the Philippines Training Center for Applied Geodesy and Photogrammetry; and the Department of Science and Technology-Advanced Science and Technology Institute.

 The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau’s “Water Leadership Award” went to Adem Inovejas of Project Blue PH for his initiative to design innovative boats made entirely out of recycled and sustainable materials.

 Completing the roster of honorees were Metro Pacific Water’s “Kampeon ng Kalikasan” awardee Cagayan de Oro City Water District; Aboitiz InfraCapital’s “Agos ng Kinabukasan” awardee San Pablo City Water District; and the Philippine Water Works Association Inc. “Lingkod Tubig at Kalikasan” awardees Go Share and Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council.

 In his message during the event, Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez underscored the need to work together for the environment, in keeping with this year’s World Water Day theme, “Accelerating change through partnerships and cooperation.”

He thanked the WWD award recipients and acknowledged their role in promoting environmental causes.

The WWD.PH Awards served as the culminating event of the country’s week-long celebration of World Water Day.

 Since 2015, the WWD.PH Awards has recognized a total of 114 individuals, institutions and programs that have contributed to achieving water and water-environment sustainability in the country.

