A flip phone that’s ‘bigger, bolder, better’

THE Oppo Find N2 Flip is an attention-grabbing phone for so many reasons.

For photographer Magic Liwanag, what got his attention was the camera, of course.

“When I heard that the camera was codeveloped by Hasselblad, I was already impressed. With that alone, as a photographer, you already know that the quality is going to be amazing. Your vision for your art won’t be limited since it is the camera itself that gives you the push for possibilities,” said Liwanag, who is one of the country’s most well-known photographers.

Another thing Liwanag loves about the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the dual camera feature, which allows him to hold it and record scenes like the phone is a camcorder.

For fashion editor and stylist Pam Quinones, it’s about the looks.

“I thought it’s such a well-designed phone. I like how they were able to maximize the large screen when folded. As a creative, I appreciate aesthetic functionalities that are so pleasing to the eye. I also think it’s the perfect size folded and unfolded,” said the Vogue Philippines fashion director.

Artist Anina Rubio loves the phone’s big screen.

“As someone who watches YouTube or scrolls through Instagram, the screen unfolded makes it easier for me to appreciate the details since it is such a big screen. My first thought was how you really cannot see the crease [fold on the screen]. It’s amazing. I would have been so conscious about it if the [crease fold] was seen but it is seamless. I think it’s a wonderful step forward for the foldable phone designs,” said Rubio.

The three personalities, along with chef Josh Boutwood, were introduced as tastemakers during the launch of the Oppo Find N2 Flip at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

For the launch, Boutwood prepared four dishes. Each plate was representative of a theme or concept comparable to the features of Oppo’s latest innovation. The first course was hamachi with red miso and yuzu. “I wanted to give everyone a powerful and flavorful bite to wake up the palate anchored on the new Oppo Find N2 Flip being a small phone packed with power, given its size. It’s possible to have a large screen without having to commit to a large phone,” said Boutwood.

The second course of adlai porridge, squid ink and purple yam was a tribute to the colorways of the phone, which are Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. The third and main course was a rebellious dish of 72-hour short rib with yuca and beetroot sambal, inspired by transforming ingredients into thought-provoking bites.

For dessert, which was dragon fruit mousse with mango butter and hibiscus gel, Boutwood said, “You’ll be delighted to taste the bright flavors that will signal the sweet end of this experience and prepare you for the next part of the evening.”

Rubio created an artwork inspired by the colors and the silhouette of the Find N2 Flip. “The fabrics I used are in different shades of pastels. I also worked with different textures to add another dimension to my art. For those of you who may not know, I’m a sustainability advocate and so the fabrics used in this art are actually upcycled,” said Rubio.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to be the “new standard in flip phones,” said Joanarc Sales, Oppo Philippines head of PR and CRM.

The Find N2 Flip has a vertical cover screen bigger than that of any other flip phone at 3.26 inches. It’s almost edge-to-edge on three sides and the whole screen lies completely flush with the case, flowing seamlessly without interruption. With this huge vertical cover screen, everything you do on a cover screen becomes easier. You can see more of your notifications, six versus one or two on other devices. You can see a lot more content without the need for endless scrolling, and you can also quickly reply to messages in messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger by using built-in phrases all without having to open up the phone. You can also toggle your settings from a single-screen layout instead of swiping for more as there are nine toggles on the Find N2 Flip versus three or four other devices.

The Find N2 Flip is sleek and lightweight, weighing at just 191g and measuring 7.45mm when opened. This means you can fold it in half and easily keep it in your pocket or bag.

Because of the phone’s unique design, taking a selfie is even more effortless. Simply swipe from the cover screen or just simply double-press the volume button, frame your shot with the cover screen preview, and then use the main camera to take your selfies.

During the launch, Liwanag shared that shooting at a low angle is very simple with the Find N2 Flip. Simply set the angle to 60 degrees or below, and the camera will automatically switch to waist-level framing, which will show a preview of the shot on the lower half of the screen.

Another breakthrough achieved by the Find N2 Flip is that it has a 63 percent narrower crease than the original Find N.

“It is so impressive that in our lab analysis, it has the least visible crease of any flip phone, all thanks to Oppo’s Flexion Hinge innovations. In addition to the small crease, our new Flexion Hinge also ensures industry-leading durability. First of all, when you close the phone, there is no gap making it look better and also more dust resistant. You don’t need to worry about debris getting into the phone and damaging it,” said Oppo Philippines PR supervisor Mark Ordonez.

The Find N2 Flip can handle more folds than other flip phones because each of the key folding components has been crafted with better designs and stronger materials. For the new Flexion Hinge, Oppo used aircraft-grade high-strength steel that is 25 percent more durable and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer which is stronger but lighter. TUV Rheinland put the phone through paces and has certified that the screen can still function well after 400,000 cycles of folding and unfolding the device.

“That’s equivalent to opening and closing the phone around 100 times a day for more than 10 years,” said Ordonez.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 4300mAh large battery and 44W SUPERVOOC. This smartphone can be used for 20 hours of video streaming, 16 hours of social media, or 6 hours of video calls, perfect for people who want to live life to the fullest. Save your battery life with unique features like Super Power Saving Mode, Super Nighttime Standby, and Multi-cooling System.

You can get the Find N2 Flip for just P49,999. It is available at select Oppo concept stores nationwide.

You can also purchase from Lazada and avail of freebies such as the Oppo Watch Free (worth P5,499) and the Oppo Enco Air 3 (worth P3,999). Shop for the Oppo Find N2 Flip on Lazada and enjoy zero percent interest installment for 45 days via LazPayLater as well as free shipping.

With the Globe Plan 1499, you can own the Find N2 Flip with a cash-out of P28,800 and for Plan 999 with a cash-out of P33,600. Both plans have the Oppo Enco Air 3 and Oppo Band 2 as freebies. For Smart Plan 1499, there will also be cash-out deals available and freebies including the Oppo Enco Air3 and Oppo Band 2. For Home Credit, enjoy zero percent interest and installment options. Lastly, for all credit cards, customers can avail of the Oppo Find N2 Flip at 6 or 12 months installment at zero percent interest.

More informaion about the device can be found at www.oppo.com.ph.