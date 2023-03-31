POC seals deal with ASICS as Team PHL official outfitter anew in Cambodia SEAG

MEMBERS of Team Philippines will again be clad in ASICS national team kits following the renewal of partnership between the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) led by president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and SONAK Chief Technology Officer Kabir Buxani on Friday.

“ASICS has been tested in many competitions abroad. Their apparel, including the shoes, are all high end and made from quality materials,” Tolentino said during a formal sponsorship ceremony at the East Ocean Garden Restaurant in Pasay City.

“We are glad that ASICS is back for the fifth time as the country’s official outfitter for our athletes, coaches and team officials in Cambodia,” added Tolentino, referring to the 32nd edition of the Southeast Asian Games set May 5 to 17.

The partnership covers 1,500 sets of the recognizable Japanese brand’s merchandise for the members of Team Philippines to Cambodia—840 athletes and 300 coaches.

Filipino athletes and coaches to the ASEAN Para Games that Cambodia is hosting from June 3 to June 9 would also be outfitted by ASICS.

With Tolentino and Buxani were POC deputy secretary-general for international affairs Bones Floro, Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and SONAK director Filipina “Bhaby” Lorenzo.

ASICS would be supplying complete tracksuits, t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, backpacks, caps, socks and footwear.

The brand has been the official outfitter of Team Philippines since the Philippines 2019 and Vietnam 2022 SEA Games as well as in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 and Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.