Celebrities can’t stop gushing over HONOR X8a’s Ultra-Clear Camera

DSLR-like Camera in a phone for as low as Php 10,990? Yes, please! HONOR X8a continues to amaze users at every turn, and our HONOR fans cannot stop going on about the affordable smartphone’s 100MP Ultra-Clear Camera! Take a look at some of the shots taken by our HONOR stars using HONOR X8a – which, by the way, is already available nationwide via HONOR Kiosks and Partner Stores.

“We are thankful for the support of our HONOR fans for HONOR X8a. Ever since its launch, we have received countless queries about the smartphone’s Camera system, and it’s nice to see our HONOR stars vouch for HONOR X8a by showcasing their high-quality, DSLR-like shots using the phone,” says Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

Scenery Shots using HONOR X8a

Thanks to its 100MP Main Rear Camera, natural phenomena are easily captured with much clarity and vividness using HONOR X8a. You would not have to worry about bringing your big camera lenses to your summer trips this year, you can easily snap high-quality scenery photos on-the-go! See how HONOR stars Khalil Ramos and Kate Pua were able to catch the Golden Hour using HONOR X8a:

Photos from HONOR Stars Khalil Ramos (Left) and Kate Pua (Right)

HONOR X8a’s Powerful Macro Camera

How far can you zoom in on your photo without its quality getting compromised? Let these snaps from Khalil Ramos speak for the quality of photos using HONOR X8a’s Macro Camera System. Talk about high definition!

HONOR Star Khalil Ramos showcasing his Macro Shots using HONOR X8a’s 100MP Ultra Camera

High-definition Selfies with HONOR X8a

Nothing more exciting than having your selfies match the quality of your Rear Camera shots. Check out these selfies taken by HONOR stars Ashley Ortega, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, and Khalil Ramos using both the 100MP Rear Camera and 16MP Front Camera.

HONOR Stars Ashley Ortega, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, and Khalil Ramos with their HD selfies using HONOR X8a’s 16MP Front Camera

Snap away with HONOR X8a all day, all night

Simply put, HONOR X8a is absolutely perfect for on-the-go users who like to capture moments 24/7. The smartphone’s camera technology can adapt to different natural lighting settings to give you the perfect, high definition shots. Give these photos from Digital Creators Oliver Sullano and Apple David a look – how perfect are these day and night shots?

Portrait Photos from HONOR Stars Oliver Sullano and Apple David

Pricing and Availability

HONOR X8a, priced at Php 10,990, comes in three majestic colors: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black. Buyers may now run to the nearest HONOR kiosks and partner dealer stores, or buy via our Partner Online Stores – Lazada (http://bit.ly/40iFPjB), Shopee (http://bit.ly/3mNbds1), and Tiktok Shop (http://bit.ly/3ZYbqqy).

HONOR fans can also avail the HONOR X8a via Home Credit for as low as Php 1,332 per month and on a 0% interest installment payment.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).