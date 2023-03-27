LTO draws up measures for safer dry season travel

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said on Monday it would implement measures to ensure the safety of the public and motorists for the coming Holy Week and summer vacation.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade said the agency will be placed on “heightened alert status” starting March 31, Friday until April 10 under the “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2023.”

This year’s road safety campaign will “focus on the overall road safety, including the roadworthiness inspection of public utility vehicles [PUVs], and will conduct inspections on land transport terminals as well as provide assistance to motorists.”

Tugade added that agency would also conduct random drug testing among transport workers.

Aside from monitoring the major roads heading north and south of the National Capital Region, LTO personnel will also monitor all strategic locations and terminals in all regions of the country.

“We at the LTO want to ensure that motorists and the commuting public will be safe during the Holy Week and the Summer Vacation. We are asking for the public’s support by following traffic rules,” Tugade said.