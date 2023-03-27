Batangas’s Daluz, 3 others shine in Golden Goggles

BATANGAS bet Clevic George Daluz scooped three gold medals at the Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA) Golden Goggles Leg 1 and 2 at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center Sunday to lead the race for the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) Award.

Daluz, a first-grader at the Agustin Ramos Memorial Elementary School in Balayan, on Sunday topped the boy’s eight years old class in the 50 meters backstroke in 51.03 seconds and the 100m breaststroke in 2:01.11 for a fitting follow up to his triumph in the 200m freestyle (3:36.78) in Lag 1 Saturday of the event powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Milo.

“I’m happy that I gave my team and my parents these medals,” said Daluz of the Balayan Tigers Swim Team.

Daluz and the other triple gold medal winners—Marcus Pablo, John Rey Lee, Samantha Mia Mendoza and Jamie Aica Summer Sy—qualified for this August’s Luzon Championship where they will clash with the best swimmers from the Visayas and Mindanao regional championship of the tournament organized by the COPA headed by swimming icon and Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Pablo, who also won the boys seven-years- class 200m freestyle (4:14.17) on Saturday, topped the 50m back (1:00.01) and 100m breast (2:14.28); while Lee clinched top honors in the nine years old group after winning the 100m breast (2:10.26), 50m back (52.33) and 200m free (3:17.50).

The pride of Coach King Swimming Team, Mendoza topped the girls eight years old division’s 100m breast (2:13.77), 50m breast (55.29) and 200m free (3:23.73), while Sy won the girls 12 years old class in the 100m breast (1:41.87), 50m back (38.68) and 200m free (2:43.10).

“COPA is doing its best for swimming development. After our regional championships for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, we have the National Championship in November,” COPA treasurer and event director Chito Rivera said.

The Leg 3 and 4 of the tournament are scheduled on April 22 and 23.