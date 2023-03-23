Survey shows ‘steady’ approval, trust ratings for PBBM, VP Sara

Approval ratings of the Vice President, Senate President, House Speaker and Chief Justice remained stable, while the President’s ratings dropped, a recent survey showed.

Pahayag First Quarter survey released to the public Wednesday said Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s approval ratings remain stable, while President Bongbong Marcos Jr. ratings declined.

The Pahayag 2023 First Quarter poll, which was held between March 2 and 6, 2023, showed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s performance as Chief Executive recorded a 60 percent approval rating, down from 64 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The President’s trust ratings remain stable to 57 percent. Meanwhile, VP Sara Duterte-Carpio registered a 67 percent approval rating and a 63 percent trust rating.

In Congress, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri continues to have a steady approval rating of 47 percent and 38 percent trust rating, while House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez had a stable approval rating of 42 percent and a 33 percent trust rating.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s approval (39 percent) and trust (32 percent) ratings remain steady.

Govt agencies

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) continues to receive the highest approval rating with 73 percent, followed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with 69 percent and the Department of Tourism with 68 percent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with approval rating 67 percent, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) with 66 percent, Department of Education (DepEd) with 65 percent, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with 64 percent, and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) with 63 percent.

Meanwhile, Tesda is the “most trustworthy” institution with a 61 percent trust rating, followed by AFP at 60 percent. BSP at 55 percent, DepEd at 54 percent, DOST at 53 percent, DOT at 52 percent, and DSWD at 51 percent.

Pahayag is a CSR program of Publicus Asia Inc. It is an independent and non-commissioned national survey of 1,500 registered Filipino voters randomly sampled by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence, from its national panel of more than 200,000 Filipinos. The sample-wide margin of error is +/- 3 percent.