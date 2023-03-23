Sugar Hiccup’s ‘Of Tongues and Thoughts’ to be released on vinyl

In 2005, there was a surprise album launch at 70s Bistro in Quezon City.

Dream Pop band Sugar Hiccup was launching their third album, Of Tongues and Thoughts.

It was thought that the band was over when vocalist and guitarist Melody del Mundo migrated to the United States, and yet, here they were with a new vocalist and guitarist in tow…Bea Alcala.

While the music was unmistakably Sugar Hiccup, it was different. Alcala put her stamp to the music with a more elfin, almost-child-like voice with a touch of twee. Especially on some of the first music ever recorded by the band during their Alphanumeric Sampler days – “Barn” and “Trust.”

I had previously seen Sugar Hiccup as a trio with guitarist and songwriter Czandro Pollack taking over on lead vocals. While he could hit the high notes, it was different as it brought a more masculine sound to the ethereal magic they established.

Sugar Hiccup… with Alcala was back. And that was a powerful performance at 70s Bistro that night. I went home dreaming and with two copies of their new album on compact disc.

Just when it seemed like a new chapter was written and the band was on their second wind, Alcala left. The band went on indefinite hiatus. Fans like me lamented the fact that the band never fully hit the stratospheric heights of stardom because of the two stop-starts in their career.

And it would be 12 years later when they would return for their fourth album, Closure. Like Of Tongues and Thoughts, it came out of nowhere. This time, Del Mundo was back.

It might sound sacrilegious to some, but Of Tongues and Thoughts challenges Womb as my favorite Sugar Hiccup album.

My story with Sugar Hiccup began one night at Club Dredd. I signed two bands to Universal Records – Datu’s Tribe and Parokya Ni Edgar. I earmarked four more bands that I wanted to bring into the fold – Fatal Posporos, Indio I, Sonnet 58, and Sugar Hiccup.

While hanging out with the members of Parokya Ni Edgar outside Club Dredd, I heard the strains of the Sundays’ “Here’s Where the Story Ends” wafting from out of the door.

“Who is that,” I asked no one in particular.

“Sugar Hiccup,” answered Buwi Meneses.

I quickly ran inside and saw them for the first time. I tried to sign them to no avail as they were headed BMG Records’ way. I drew my trump card – a slot in a compilation album from 4 A.D. Records that we carried locally. Czandro was interested, but Melody could not be swayed.

Anyway, they went to the right label at that time.

A few weeks before the release of Closure, I reconnected with Pollack who gave me a sneak preview of the album. And I got to host their release party show at 12 Monkeys in what was supposed to be their farewell performance.

Six years later today, I am releasing Of Tongues and Thoughts on splatter vinyl under my own independent label, Eikon Records.

This gives old and new fans a chance to hear a vastly underrated album that is aces in my book.

Furthermore, it has a bonus and unreleased track with Alcala on vocals. A definite treat for all.

“’Of Tongues and Thoughts’ was somewhat my long lost child,” shared Pollack. “It was taken from me and abused by people I trusted. Now that I have it back, I’ll never let go. Recollecting the music and the voice of finesse and youth… this is my redemption. Thank you to Eikon Records for bringing this back to life.”

On her part, Alcala had this to say, “Sugar Hiccup was my gateway drug to a universe of obscure and prolific music. More than anything, performing and recording with the band was a spiritual awakening for me was 19 years old at that time.”

And the music has aged like fine wine.

The record with its run of 200 copies is slated to be released this coming May.

Imagine that? Twenty-seven years after my failed attempt to sign and release them, I am putting them out on reissue. And this is where the story does not end… I will put out new music from Sugar Hiccup in a few months.

Yes. Two records in a span of a few months. A reissue and new music via mini-album. The latter I am also proud to put out as it ticks one off my Bucket List.

I guess good things come to those who wait.