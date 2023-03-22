Taekwondo summer program up

THE Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) Smart/MVP Sports Foundation summer program for kids simultaneously open in all PTA-affiliated clubs nationwide from March 27 until June 3.

Registration is now in full swing in all affiliated clubs in Metro Manila as well as from Regions 1 to 12, Cordillera Autonomous Region, Autonomous Region on Muslim Mindanao, CARAGA, Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Interested parties may contact the PTA through telephone numbers 85220518 and 85220519 or e-mail your applications at philtkd@gmail.com and philippinetaekwondo@gmail.com.

The summer program is part of the grassroots activity of PTA under the auspices of World Taekwondo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.