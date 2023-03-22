Davao Light lowers rate for 2nd month

byManuel Cayon
March 22, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

DAVAO CITY —The Davao Light and Power Co. (DLPC) scaled down its power rate for the second time after February’s cut to P11.52 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The company further slashed the rate by another 38 centavos per kWh to P11.14 per kWh this month. DLPC said the reduction was due to its participation in the commercial operation of the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao, “which the company took advantage of given the low power supply prices.”

The reduction was also due to a subsequent price slash by coal suppliers, DLPC said.

The reduction came nearly nine months after power generation rates soared beginning June last year as the price of imported fuel, particularly coal, increased. With the easing in prices in the world market, power rate reduction was also initiated this year by firms like DLPC.

In January, Davao Light announced a reduction by 93 centavos that customers should have seen in their bill for February.

A monthly bill from the DLPC is divided into four major components: generation and transmission; distribution; subsidies and other charges; and, government charges and taxes.

Generation and transmission charges are pass-through charges that the distribution utility collects and pays to power suppliers and the transmission operator, respectively, DLPC said.

The company said it only charges its customers for distribution, which remains at an average of nearly P1.43 per kilowatt-hour as approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission. This charge has not increased since 2013, according to DLPC.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Manuel Cayon
Manuel T. Cayon has written about Mindanao for national newspapers for more than two decades, mostly on conflict reporting, and on the political front. His stint with TODAY newspaper in the ’90s started his business reporting in Mindanao, continuing to this day with the BusinessMirror. The multiawarded reporter received a Biotechnology journalism award in January 2019, his third. A fellow of the US International Visitors’ Program Leadership in 2007 on conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution, Manuel attended college at the Mindanao State University and the Ateneo de Davao University.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

4 more ex-soldiers allegedly linked to Degamo murder surrender to AFP

byJoel R. San Juan
March 22, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

SMC offers aid to fishermen

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) announced last Tuesday it has set P500 million as financial assistance to fishers’ families in Cavite that will be affected by the construction of its New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project.

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 22, 2023