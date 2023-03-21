BARMM bares fish catch volume in last two years

DAVAO CITY—Bangsamoro regional waters remain as the richest in the country with its annual fish catch accounting for a third of total fisheries haul in the last two years.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has the highest fish production in the country in the years 2021 and 2022. The region is followed by Zamboanga Peninsula and Mimaropa region.

The PSA’s fisheries report said BARMM produced a volume of 1.319 million metric tons equivalent to 30.41 percent of total volume of fisheries production for fiscal year 2022.

BARMM maintained its status since 2021, it added, “recording a total fisheries production of 4.25 million metric tons. This grew to a total of 4.34 million metric tons for the year 2022,” the Bangsamoro Information Office said in its report, quoting the PSA.

Minister Mohammad Yacob of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform lauded the Bangsamoro fisherfolk for their significant contribution to the region.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our grateful fisherfolk, and we are more than compensated by this achievement of remaining the rank 1 in the country,” Yacob said.

“This manifested that the ministry from the regional office down to the provincial and municipal level is committedly performing its mandate to fulfill every responsibility that rests on their respective shoulders so that our farmers, fisherfolk, and ARBOs [agrarian reform benefiary organizations] can feel the services of this government,” the minister added.

Yacob also assured to continue to sustain fisheries production in the region through different means of assistance, including the strengthening of technical staff in partnership with the government, and fisheries research institutes, among others.

Yacob also cited the collective support of the local governments of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur “along with the development partners and stakeholders that contributed to the fisherfolk through technology transfer and training.”

“We are delighted with your unwavering support to boost the economic growth in the Bangsamoro region,” Yacob said.