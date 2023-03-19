UFC 286: Edwards retains title by majority decision vs Usman

byThe Associated Press
March 19, 2023
1 minute read
Leon Edwards (right) faces off against Kamaru Usman during their welterweight title bout.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

LONDON—Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title Saturday, beating challenger Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 by majority decision.

Judges scored the trilogy fight at the O2 Arena in London 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 in favor of the Jamaican-born Brit, who landed the cleaner blows as their third fight went the distance.

Edwards made an encouraging start, connecting with two heavy body kicks in the opening round.

The 31-year-old Edwards’ greater speed unsettled Usman, but the challenger took Edwards down briefly in round two before both fighters traded some heavy blows.

Usman grappled Edwards to the floor again early in the third and the latter was docked a point for grabbing the fence.

A similar pattern unfolded in the fourth, which was just as tight, with Edwards looking to keep his distance as Usman tried to get in close.

Edwards evaded two more takedown attempts in the final round and caught Usman with an uppercut, but took a hit to the body as his title defense went down to the wire.

Edwards had ended Usman’s long reign as champion with a kick to the Nigerian’s head and neck in the fifth round in Salt Lake City in August in UFC 278.

This was their third meeting, more than seven years after the first fight won by Usman.

“I think I did enough to win the fight,” the 35-year-old Usman told BT Sport after Saturday’s defeat. “I’m not done.”

Usman called Edwards “a great champion.”

American Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight category by majority decision, 29-28, 29-28, 28-28.

Image credits: AP



AP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Alido torches field with 64, beatys Lascuna by 1 in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

Michael Keon: From sports to politics

IT was still martial law when  a young 23-year-old brash man emerged from the University of the Philippines(UP) track team to become the country’s most powerful sports figure.

byLito Cinco
March 19, 2023