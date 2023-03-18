WATCH | Music video of BTS’ Jimin generates over 14.8M views in less than 24 hours

bySoundStrip
March 18, 2023
1 minute read
Jimin of BTS in the music video for his pre-released single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2” (Screenshot courtesy of Big Hit Music via Hybe Labels YouTube channel)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

K-Pop sensation Jimin of BTS recently released on Friday, March 17 his highly anticipated first pre-release single, “Set Me Free Pt.2” from his upcoming debut album FACE.

“Set Me Free Pt.2″ is a hip-hop track that portrays the artist’s resolution to free himself by overcoming the pain, sorrow, and emptiness hidden deep inside him. Credited as a writer and composer of the track, Jimin set the tone with repeated lyrics “set me free,” and “finally free.”

Upon its release, “Set Me Free Pt.2” immediately trended at #1 on Twitter, and as of this writing or 22 hours after it was first uploaded on YouTube, the song’s official music video has generated over 14.8 million views.

Image credits: Big Hit Music via Hybe Labels/YouTube



Big Hit Music via Hybe Labels/YouTube
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
SoundStrip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Lenovo teams up with AMD to deliver mobile workstations for optimal productivity

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Next Article

U2 reinterprets 40 of best-known songs in unusual step

byDavid Bauder / The Associated Press
March 18, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Winford presents Truefaith & OPM Hitmen

Get ready for a TRUE celebration of OPM as all roads lead to Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) with multi-award-winning bands Truefaith and OPM Hitmen set to perform some of their greatest hits and more, live, on March 21 & March 31, respectively.

bySoundStrip
March 17, 2023